Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Football tickets this season - @ USC or maybe Cal at home

By SOCAL NPC
azdesertswarm.com
 16 days ago

I live in LA now and haven't seen a Pac 12 CFB game in person since I returned for a homecoming in 1991 or '92. I'm not expecting home games to sell out this year (although if they do, great) and I do have plans to be in Arizona at some point, to take care of something that sadly will force me to go in person to the capital. I could plan it for the Cal game but I'm not expecting it to be a terribly good game. UCLA would be the other option but I'm not sure I want to be in Tucson when the weather is still at hot as it likely will be that weekend. But my main question is what would be the best way to find a legit ticket in the secondary market on shortish notice. I prefer buying from legit sources instead of places like stub hub, or individual sellers, as well. I might also wait for the spring to do my trip to the capital is another factor.

www.azdesertswarm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#Cfb#Ucla#Mbb#Staples#Beavers#Usc
Related
College Sports247Sports

USC football's Donte Williams ranked No. 1 nationally in recruiter rankings

USC cornerback coach and associate head coach Donte Williams sits above all recruiters in college football. Williams, USC's ace recruiter, currently holds the title of No. 1 recruiter in the nation via the 247Sports recruiting rankings for the 2022 class. The cornerback coach moved into first place after Sunday's commitment from four-star New Jersey cornerback Jaeden Gould.
Ohio StateUSA Today

USC Football: The Trojans' 5 best wins over Ohio State

Whereas USC regularly defeated Michigan in the Rose Bowl in the John McKay-John Robinson years, Ohio State got its licks in, too… but that made the Trojans’ wins over the Buckeyes even sweeter. Yes, Ohio State beat USC in O.J. Simpson’s last college football game, the massively hyped 1-versus-2 Rose...
Austin, TXhornfm.com

Now is the time to become a Season Ticket Deposit Holder

Now is the time to become a season ticket deposit holder! For only $199 per seat, deposits go toward the total cost of 2021 season tickets. In addition, deposit holders are first-in-line for season tickets after current season ticket holders select or upgrade their seating locations in Summer 2021. Parking and ticket requests for the AT&T Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma and away games can also be made at the same time.
College Sports247Sports

The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program

The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
Berkeley, CA247Sports

Cal football opens Memorial Stadium to full capacity

The California Golden Bears were one of the most impacted teams in college football in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now months later with the 2021 season approaching, Cal has given the green light for a full capacity Memorial Stadium this fall. Cal athletics announced the decision Thursday morning. Cal...
NFL247Sports

USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown projected for productive rookie season

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was incredibly productive the moment he stepped on campus for the Trojans. Some are tabbing for the same now that he's in the NFL. CBSSports.com analyst Chris Trapasso named St. Brown among his projected ranking at the Top 5 most productive rookie receivers in 2021. The former five-star prospect made the list as No. 3 behind Elijah Moore of the Jets and Ja'Marr Chase with the Bengals.
NFL247Sports

USC football among Athlon's Top 25 teams in full Division I ranking

USC picked up an early preseason Top 25 spot this week with the release of Athlon Sports' ranking of all 130 Division 1 teams. The Trojans checked in at No. 18 in the country. Athlon's Steven Lassan discussed USC's strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball. Offensive Strength:...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

USC football picks up huge crystal ball for 4-star DE DJ Wesolak

There aren’t many coaches in the country in the same situation as Clay Helton. Helton is coming off a winning season in which USC football played for a conference title but before the 2020 campaign, he held the hottest season in the nation. That really hasn’t changed despite the 2020 success and solid recruiting as USC fans have been calling for his job for years.
College SportsUSA Today

Is USC football on the outside looking in for top recruit?

The recruitment of five-star defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau is close to being over following a round of visits for the top-rated recruit. After cancelling his visit to Alabama last week, the prospect appears set to make a decision. With that in mind, there doesn’t appear to be good news for...
MLBBerkeleyan Online

Safe at Home! Remembering Cal’s Season on the Brink

UNDER DARKENED SKIES laden with humidity and sparked by lightning, Cal’s Devon Rodriquez slowly strode to the plate. It was June 6, 2011, the title game of the NCAA Baseball Regionals in Houston, the Golden Bears’ most crucial at-bat in their most dramatic of seasons—one in which the very existence of the team hung in the balance.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

College football recruiting: Previewing J.T. Tuimoloau's commitment with Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Washington

J.T. Tuimoloau, the nation's top-ranked player in the 2021 class, is set to announce his college decision on July 4 at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and is choosing between finalists Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. Tuimoloau's announcement is the headliner during what's expected to be a wild afternoon of commitments over the Independence Day Weekend holiday.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Summer check-in: Catching up with Clancy Shields and the Arizona men's tennis team

With all of the Arizona Wildcats’ sports teams on break for the summer, it’s an optimal time to take stock of some of the programs we haven’t heard from in a while. The Star’s nine-day long project is examining the state of several of the UA’s men’s and women’s sports on campus, reflecting on the prior season and looking ahead to the 2021-22 slate.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Kentucky Football Single-Game Tickets go on sale THURSDAY

Can you hear that? It’s almost Football Time In The Bluegrass. UK just announced that single-game tickets for all seven home games in the 2021 season will go on sale Thursday, July 8 at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Yes, as in, the day after tomorrow. Set a reminder. Tickets range...
Iowa StateUSA Today

USC football history month: Trojans vs Iowa is special and improbable

Happy Fourth of July from Trojans Wire! USC football history month continues with a look at the USC-Iowa football series and the relationship between the schools, which is historically significant. If you know your USC sports history going back to the foundational moments for the Trojans in football, basketball, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy