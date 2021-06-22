Football tickets this season - @ USC or maybe Cal at home

I live in LA now and haven't seen a Pac 12 CFB game in person since I returned for a homecoming in 1991 or '92. I'm not expecting home games to sell out this year (although if they do, great) and I do have plans to be in Arizona at some point, to take care of something that sadly will force me to go in person to the capital. I could plan it for the Cal game but I'm not expecting it to be a terribly good game. UCLA would be the other option but I'm not sure I want to be in Tucson when the weather is still at hot as it likely will be that weekend. But my main question is what would be the best way to find a legit ticket in the secondary market on shortish notice. I prefer buying from legit sources instead of places like stub hub, or individual sellers, as well. I might also wait for the spring to do my trip to the capital is another factor.