For most of us, making breakfast needs to be a fast thing to do. It should be delicious, but most importantly it needs to be quick. So to get it done we tend to make or grab the same thing five days in a row. A few slices of bread, bagels, and other carbs inhabit our diet in the morning because they're just so easy to grab. Unfortunately, delicious alternatives like scrambled eggs with feta, pan eggs, breakfast tacos, waffles, and egg toast tend to be thrown out in favor of faster things we can make at home. Fortunately, there's an egg sandwich hack that not only will speed things up in the morning, but change up your eating routine a bit. Here's the TikTok egg sandwich hack so many people are trying out.