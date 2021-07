In this episode, Alex takes a look at how the American Hockey League and the Syracuse Crunch have shaped the Lightning. There’s a reason 24 players currently on the Lightning’s roster have at least some AHL experience in their pasts. The league offers players a bridge between juniors/college and professional hockey, unique challenges that create growth as both a player and a professional, and, when needed, the opportunity to get a career back on track. All 24 players Alex looks at experienced the AHL through at least one of those situations.