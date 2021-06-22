Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Australia fights UN plan to downgrade Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jkQo_0abcszxV00
The Great Barrier Reef in Australia (AP)

Australia has said it will fight against plans to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status due to climate change.

The UN World Heritage Committee said in a draft report on Monday that “there is no possible doubt” that the network of colourful corals off Australia’s north-east coast was “facing ascertained danger”.

The report recommends that the world’s most extensive coral reef ecosystem be added to Unesco’s List of World Heritage in Danger, which includes 53 sites, when the World Heritage Committee considers the question in China in July.

The listing could shake Australians’ confidence in their government’s ability to care for the natural wonder and create a role for Unesco headquarters in devising so-called “corrective measures”, which would be likely to include tougher action to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions.

This decision was flawed. Clearly there were politics behind it

Any downgrade of the reef’s World Heritage status could reduce tourism revenue that the natural wonder generates for Australia because fewer tourists would be attracted to a degraded environment and dead coral.

Reef cruise operators said the report was wrong and that tourists continued to be awed by dazzling coral and multicoloured fish.

But some tourists said the reef had seemed more colourful during visits decades ago.

Environment minister Sussan Ley said she and foreign minister Marise Payne had called Unesco director-general Audrey Azoulay to express the government’s “strong disappointment” and “bewilderment” at the proposal.

Australia, which is one of 21 countries on the committee, will oppose the listing, Ms Ley said.

“This decision was flawed. Clearly there were politics behind it,” she told reporters.

“Clearly those politics have subverted a proper process and for the World Heritage Committee to not even foreshadow this listing is, I think, appalling.”

The network of 2,500 reefs covering 348,000 square kilometres (134,000 square miles) has been World Heritage-listed since 1981.

But its health is under increasing threat from climate change and rising ocean temperatures.

The report found the site had suffered significantly from coral bleaching events caused by unusually warm ocean temperatures in 2016, 2017 and last year.

Australian Marine Conservation Society environmental consultant Imogen Zethoven welcomed the committee’s recognition that “Australia hasn’t done enough on climate change to protect the future of the reef”.

The reef would become the first site to be added to the List of World Heritage in Danger primarily for climate change reasons, Ms Zethoven said.

“It would be a very significant step for the World Heritage Committee to make this decision and one that we really hope that it does make because it will open up a lot of potential change,” she said.

Richard Leck, a spokesman for the environmental group WWF, said listing the reef as in danger would be “a real shock” to many Australians.

This draft decision from Unesco is pointing the finger at Australia and saying: 'If you’re serious about saving the Great Barrier Reef, you need to do something about your climate policies'

In 2014, Australia was warned that an “in danger” listing was being considered rather than being proposed for immediate action.

Australia had time to respond by developing a long-term plan to improve the reef’s health called the Reef 2050 Plan.

The committee said this week that plan “requires stronger and clearer commitments, in particular towards urgently countering the effects of climate change”.

Ms Ley said climate change policy debate should be restricted to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“I know … that climate change is the biggest threat to the reef and in no way am I stepping away from that recognition and countries including European countries have got strong views about what policies different countries should have on climate change and I understand that as well, but this is not the convention in which to have those conversations,” she said, referring to the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Observers say the swearing in on Tuesday of new deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, who opposes action on climate change that increases prices, signals Australia is likely to set less ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Terry Hughes, director of the Australian Research Council’s Centre for Excellence in Coral Reef Studies, said Australia’s refusal to commit to a net zero carbon emissions target by 2050 made the country a “complete outlier”.

“This draft decision from Unesco is pointing the finger at Australia and saying: ‘If you’re serious about saving the Great Barrier Reef, you need to do something about your climate policies’,” Mr Hughes told Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Azoulay
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Sussan Ley
Person
Barnaby Joyce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#The Great Barrier Reef#Unesco#Australians#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United Nations
Country
Australia
Country
China
Related
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

The United Nations Is Warning That the Great Barrier Reef Is Endangered. Why?

The United Nations Is Warning That the Great Barrier Reef Is Endangered. Why?. The Australian government expressed surprise on Tuesday at a draft resolution to classify the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” However, the recommendation has been on the horizon for some time. The recommendation, issued jointly by the...
PoliticsPosted by
TheConversationAU

The government’s idea of ‘national environment standards’ would entrench Australia's global pariah status

A growing global push to halt biodiversity decline, most recently agreed at the G7 on Sunday, leaves Australia out in the cold as the federal government walks away from critical reforms needed to protect threatened species. The centrepiece recommendation in a landmark independent review of Australia’s national environment law was to establish effective National Environment Standards. These standards would have drawn clear lines beyond which no further environmental damage is acceptable, and established an independent Environment Assurance Commissioner to ensure compliance. But the federal government has instead pushed ahead to propose its own, far weaker set of standards and establish a...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

UNESCO Urges Hold On Australia’s Tasmanian Wilderness Plans

HOBART, Australia — The United Nations has called for a pause on development in Tasmania’s World Wilderness Heritage Area (TWWHA), raising concerns around the thoroughness of cultural assessments. But the Liberal state government says the draft decision by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee...
AustraliaFlorida Star

Australia’s Nationals Minister Blasts Reef Armchair Experts

CANBERRA, Australia — Federal Nationals minister David Littleproud has come out swinging against The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for recommending the Great Barrier Reef be listed as in danger. The Queenslander accused the international agency of making the call from the comfort of an office in Europe, a claim The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization […]
ScienceEurekAlert

Leading scientists praise UNESCO's draft decision on the Great Barrier Reef

Five world-renowned scientists have signed a letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to "thank UNESCO for its leadership in recognising the threat of climate change to the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage property." Professor Terry Hughes, Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Dr Sylvia Earle, Professor Johan Rockström and Professor Andréa Grottoli sent...
WorldSmithonian

Unesco Weighs Changes to Stonehenge’s Cultural Heritage Status

Unesco caused an international stir on Monday, when the organization published a report detailing dozens of historic sites that might soon face changes to their esteemed heritage status. The report was submitted by the World Heritage Committee, a body of the United Nations that maintains a list of over 1,000...
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Oh My: Australia’s Wild Plan To Lift Travel Restrictions

Australia has today revealed its roadmap for lifting travel restrictions. While many countries are starting to open up to international travel, Australia is instead adding even more travel restrictions. If my read on the situation is right, I’m thinking I might be able to travel Down Under again by 2030… maybe!
ChinaPhys.org

Scientists defend UNESCO in row with Australia over Great Barrier Reef

Five climate and marine experts wrote to UNESCO on Thursday to thank it for threatening to put Australia's Great Barrier Reef on its list of endangered World Heritage sites in a step that has angered the Australian government. The UN's cultural agency "made the right decision to recommend that the...
Telegraph

The best ways to experience Australia’s most awesome reefs

There are few places on Earth where life under the water is as thrilling and extraordinary as it is on land. Australia is a world-beater in this regard with seas teeming with beauty. It is, of course, home to one of the greatest natural wonders in the world, the Great Barrier Reef, but also a whole host of other vibrant reefs including the extraordinary coral wonderland Ningaloo – and there are so many different ways to enjoy them on a future trip Down Under.
Public Healthamericanpeoplenews.com

Australia’s Covid recovery plans remain uncertain due to delta variant

A recent spike in Covid cases has Australian authorities scrambling to contain the delta variant, which was first detected in India. The country has handled the coronavirus pandemic relatively better than most, with fewer than 31,000 total cases due to strict social distancing rules, border restrictions, contract tracing and lockdowns.
ChinaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Australia denies interfering in China's Pacific vaccine help

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia on Tuesday denied Chinese government and media allegations that it was interfering in the rollout of Chinese vaccine in Papua New Guinea. The clash over vaccine diplomacy marks another rift in bilateral relations, which plummeted last year when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of and responses to COVID-19.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Australia's farmers welcome border reopening plans

The National Farmers’ Federation has welcomed the four-phase plan released following National Cabinet on Friday 2 July, aimed at transitioning Australia’s COVID-19 response and reopening international borders. The NFF has been a vocal advocate for such a plan, and Chief Executive Tony Mahar has described Friday’s meeting as a positive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy