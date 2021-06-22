Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Government working on plans for quarantine-free travel – Hancock

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lpipy_0abcsWYY00
British Airways planes (PA Wire)

The Government is “working on” plans for quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Britons but international travel remains a “difficult” area, Matt Hancock has said.

The Health Secretary confirmed that ministers are looking at how to scrap the requirement for people to isolate for 10 days on return from an amber list country.

He said he is “in favour of moving forward in this area” and replacing quarantine with daily testing.

“This hasn’t been clinically advised yet – we’re working on it,” he told Sky News.

“We’re working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe.

“After all, that’s the whole purpose of the vaccination programme, that’s why it’s so important that every adult goes out and gets the jab.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rO7M_0abcsWYY00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Asked if these plans could be in place as soon as August, Mr Hancock said: “We’ll get there when it’s safe to do so.”

Speaking on LBC radio, he said the Government is being “cautious about international travel” in order to protect the progress at home.

But he added: “Having said that, the whole point of the vaccine programme is to be able to remove restrictions, and for people to be able to be kept safe by the vaccine rather than by these rules.

“So we are working on a plan for the double-vaccinated people, using tests, and to have that testing regime in place, instead of having to have the quarantine in some circumstances.

“We’re working with the clinicians, because we want to make sure the plan is safe and secure, so I can’t give you a date but what I can tell you is that I’m in favour of moving forward in this area.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrHZU_0abcsWYY00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The Health Secretary also said the Government is “on track” for the July 19 easing of restrictions in England, but acknowledged that opening up travel abroad is “more difficult”.

He told Sky News: “Thankfully, because of the vaccination programme, we have been able to free up a huge number of the restrictions here at home.

“We are on track to deliver the Step 4, the further openings, on July 19, which is good.

“We are also looking to see how we can replace the protections that are currently there with the restrictions with protections that come from the vaccine, with respect to international travel as well.

“But it is more difficult freeing up international travel.”

Mr Hancock said the main NHS app, which is different from the Covid-19 app and records vaccination status, is “important” as countries are likely to need proof that Britons travelling abroad have had their jabs.

“We can now, all of us, see our vaccine status, see your testing status, on the NHS app,” he said.

“Six million people have now downloaded the main NHS app and on that you can show whether you have had the jabs.

“It’s important because we know other countries are going to say that they want proof that you have been vaccinated before you go.

“So, when travel is opened up, we are going to make sure people have got that ability to prove it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LqW5K_0abcsWYY00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

On Monday, Boris Johnson played down suggestions that restrictions on foreign travel could be lifted.

Speaking during a visit to a laboratory in Hertfordshire, the Prime Minister said: “I want to stress that this is going to be – whatever happens – a difficult year for travel.

“There will be hassle, there will be delays, I am afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and stop the virus coming back in.”

People returning from a green list country are not required to enter quarantine, but there are no major viable tourist destinations in that tier following the removal of Portugal.

The amber list includes most popular summer hotspots such as Spain, Italy, France and Greece.

Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group – which owns Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands Airports – are preparing legal action, calling for more transparency over how Whitehall decides which countries are on the green, amber and red lists.

The first “checkpoint” review since the traffic light system was introduced is due to take place on June 28.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Travel#France#Uk#Britons#Sky News#Nhs#Manchester Airports Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
News Break
Public Health
Related
HealthPosted by
newschain

People as likely to be offered GP phone appointments as face-to-face – study

People are just as likely to be given a telephone appointment when they call their GP surgery as they are to see a doctor face-to-face, new NHS data suggests. The GP patient survey for England of more than 850,000 people found that, of those who accept an appointment, 48% see someone at the practice, while 47% speak to someone over the phone for medical help.
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Holidays could be ON for fully vaccinated Brits: Ministers consider sparing double-jabbed travellers from quarantine - and America's top doctor says UK is set to have a travel corridor to US by the end of summer

America's chief medical advisor says Britons might be able to travel more freely to the US by the end of summer - and the UK Government is also said to be considering plans to bring back overseas holidays for the vaccinated. Dr Anthony Fauci said it was a 'reasonably good...
Travelinews.co.uk

Travel will not return to normal until next year, Boris Johnson warns

The Prime Minister has warned Britons not to expect restriction-free foreign holidays this summer and that travel is unlikely to normal until 2022. Boris Johnson said it will be a “difficult year for travel” because of the ongoing threat of the virus including new variants, despite progress with the vaccines.
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Fresh hope to free up your summer: Matt Hancock plans to scrap isolation for vaccinated people who come into contact with Covid cases as ministers also eye boost for foreign travel by axing quarantine for tourists who have had two jabs

Families desperately hoping for a summer of freedom were given a double boost last night. The success of the vaccine rollout means ministers are looking to ease strict rules on both self-isolation and travel quarantine. Matt Hancock wants to ditch the stay-at-home order for fully-vaccinated people who come into contact...
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

Canada Is Lifting Its Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Travelers

As of July 5th, Canada will no longer require a 14-day quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers entering the country. This week, the government of Canada announced new travel restrictions for those eligible . This first phase of easing restrictions is due to the successful vaccine rollout throughout the country. In addition to lifting the quarantine rule, fully vaccinated travelers don’t have to take a second Covid-19 test on Day 8 either. And those traveling by air will not need to stay at a government-authorized hotel.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Business leaders arriving in England granted exemption from Covid quarantine

Ministers have been accused of making a “mockery” of quarantine rules after it was announced some business executives travelling to England will be able to temporarily leave self-isolation. Rules for those arriving from amber list countries have been changed to let visitors entering the country bringing “significant economic benefit” interrupt...
TravelPosted by
Newsweek

U.K. Travel Industry Pushes Parliament to add Popular Destinations to Quarantine-Free List

The U.K.'s travel industry is pushing Parliament to add popular vacation destinations to the government's quarantine-free list known as its "green list." Hundreds of travel industry employees took to the streets to protest outside of Parliament in London to call for an easing of travel restrictions as others demonstrated in Edinburgh and Belfast, the Associated Press reported. U.K. citizens can travel to just 11 countries and territories specified on the "green list" without having to quarantine when returning home.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM under fire as No 10 admits Matt Hancock used private emails for government work

Boris Johnson is still facing questions over Matt Hancock’s conduct in office following the former health secretary’s decision to step down last week over his office affair.Downing Street has admitted that Mr Hancock and his deputy, health minister Lord Bethell, did use private emails for government work, despite previously suggesting that the two ministers had not done so.Meanwhile, Lord Bob Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, said the rules for hiring non-executive directors to government departments needed to be changed in light of the “sorry saga” with Mr Hancock.Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Mr Hancock should have declared his intimate relationship with non-executive director Gina Coladangelo, who had “scrutiny” powers at his department. Read More Leave Matt Hancock’s wife alone – she didn’t ask for any of thisProfessor Chris Whitty grabbed by ‘thugs’ in London park as video investigated by policeMatt Hancock ‘has left wife for aide Gina Coladangelo’
PoliticsThe Guardian

Government to investigate leak of Matt Hancock CCTV footage

The government will investigate how the footage of Matt Hancock kissing an aide in his office that triggered his downfall ended up in the public domain, a cabinet minister said. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) would undertake an internal investigation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy