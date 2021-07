ASBURY, Iowa — Norma J. Smith, 81, of Dubuque passed away Thursday, June 18, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until time of service at the church. Funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.