Payson, AZ

Gosar’s penchant for controversy appeals to Republicans

By PETER ALESHIRE Contributing Writer
pinalcentral.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAYSON — There’s crazy. Then there’s crazy like a fox. Rep. Paul Gosar has been provoking national headlines for months — seeking to overturn the state’s presidential vote, calling the rioters who occupied the capital building “peaceful patriots,” insisting police executed one of the protesters as she climbed through a window, voting against awarding medals to officers who protected lawmakers, attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling for a halt to all immigration, insisting without evidence that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast in the Arizona election and taking a host of controversial positions.

New York City, NYCBS News

Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license suspended

A District of Columbia court on Wednesday suspended the D.C. law license of Rudy Giuliani, following a similar move by a New York court last month. The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Giuliani, who used to be former President Trump's personal attorney, would be "suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia," pending the resolution of the "disciplinary matter in New York."
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.

