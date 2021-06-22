Gosar’s penchant for controversy appeals to Republicans
PAYSON — There’s crazy. Then there’s crazy like a fox. Rep. Paul Gosar has been provoking national headlines for months — seeking to overturn the state’s presidential vote, calling the rioters who occupied the capital building “peaceful patriots,” insisting police executed one of the protesters as she climbed through a window, voting against awarding medals to officers who protected lawmakers, attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling for a halt to all immigration, insisting without evidence that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast in the Arizona election and taking a host of controversial positions.www.pinalcentral.com