Mindfulness Meditation | Sitting in breath and presence

usu.edu
 17 days ago

Mindfulness is a type of meditation in which you focus on being intensely aware of what you're sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress. Mindfulness meditation has been proven to support various health conditions - stress, anxiety, pain, depression, insomnia, high blood pressure, fibromyalgia, and more - and help you experience thoughts and emotions with greater balance and acceptance, improve attentiveness, and relieve burnout.

www.usu.edu
