Cassville, WI

Lois I. Dechow

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASSVILLE, Wis. — Lois I. Dechow, age 86, of Cassville, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Lancaster Health Services in Lancaster, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 5, 1934, in North Andover, the daughter of LaVern “Vern” and Gertrude (Kirschbaum) Hampton. Lois followed the love of her life, Calvin Dechow, to Colorado Springs, where they were married on January 7, 1951. After their wedding, Calvin and Lois returned to Cassville, where they enjoyed farming for many years. Lois loved playing cards and socializing.

