“Not only have Black farmers received the least amount of direct loans of any ethnic and racial group over the past three years, but also that the number and share of direct loans hit a 10-year low last year,” Ximena Bustillo reports for Politico’s Weekly Agriculture. That matters because Agriculture Department direct loans “are supposed to be a sort of last resort for farmers who cannot get credit elsewhere. Yet, white farmers have an acceptance rate that is nearly twice as high.”