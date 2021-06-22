Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yu Darvish fans 11 as Padres pound Dodgers

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TE6f6_0abcrCBT00

EditorsNote: changes quicker to more quickly in second graf; lowercases League in 2nd graf

Yu Darvish earned a piece of strikeout history and Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth each had a homer and three RBIs as the host San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Monday.

Darvish, who gave up one run in six innings, reached the 1,500-strikeout plateau for his career, achieving the milestone more quickly than any other pitcher in major league history. He got there in 197 games and in 1,216 1/3 innings when he struck out Steven Souza Jr. for his 11th and final strikeout of the night.

Earlier, Darvish fanned seven consecutive Dodgers, a sequence that ended when Mookie Betts homered for Los Angeles’ first hit with two outs in the third inning, reducing the Padres lead to 4-1.

Darvish (7-2) allowed a run on two hits and a walk while improving to 2-1 against the Dodgers this season.

The Padres posted their fifth straight win and boosted their record against Los Angeles to 5-3 this season.

San Diego scored four runs in the first inning before Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias (9-3) recorded an out.

Tommy Pham opened the bottom of the first with his fifth double in three games. After Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk, Cronenworth doubled home Pham. Machado followed with a three-run homer to left-center, his 11th long ball of the season.

Tatis opened the fifth with a double and Cronenworth followed with his ninth homer of the season and third in six games. The blast prompted the Dodgers to pull Urias, who gave up six runs on six hits and four walks in four-plus innings. He struck out five.

Both Machado and Cronenworth have hit safely in seven straight games.

Will Smith homered off Craig Stammen with two out in the eighth for the Dodgers’ final run. The home runs were the ninth for both Betts and Smith.

Five Padres pitchers combined on a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts and three walks.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 42,220.

--Field Level Media

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#Lowercases League#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Fernando Tatis Jr. socks 3 homers as Padres pound D-backs

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, adds Tatis tying Guerrero Jr. for MLB lead; other changes elsewhere. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three of the Padres’ five home runs Friday night as San Diego defeated visiting Arizona 11-5, extending the Diamondbacks’ major league record for consecutive road losses to 24 games. The win was...
chatsports.com

Mookie Betts Out of Dodgers Lineup vs. Padres Because of Illness

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is being held out of the lineup on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres with an illness, according to manager Dave Roberts. Betts is expected to arrive at the ballpark later in the evening and could be available to pinch hit, thought it appears unlikely.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Hopeful Mookie Betts Can Play In Series Finale Against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell behind early and dropped a second consecutive game to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, losing their first series in nearly a month. As the club faced a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning, Mookie Betts was removed from the game. Chris Taylor replaced him in center field as Gavin Lux entered at shortstop.
MLBMonroe Evening News

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers (44-29) try to salvage one game of their three-game road set against the San Diego Padres (44-32) Wednesday night. First pitch at Petco Park is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Dodgers vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBNBC San Diego

LISTEN: Do the Dodgers Finally Fear the Padres?

The Padres just swept L.A. for the first time in eight years and the first time at home in 11 seasons. San Diego is buzzing about it. On this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson is joined by longtime radio and TV personality Steve Hartman from XTRA 1360. Steve also works in L.A. so he offers a unique perspective on how Dodger Nation feels right now.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres complete 1st sweep of Dodgers since 2013

The Padres homered a lot and then walked away with their first series sweep of the Dodgers in more than eight years. A bases-loaded walk by Trent Grisham in the eighth inning was the deciding run in a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday, sending most in the crowd of 43,961 off into the downtown night exulting at a new kind of Padres team.
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers’ Defense Falters Late, Resulting In Sweep By Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a first-inning deficit but ultimately suffered a 5-3 loss that resulted in being swept by the San Diego Padres. San Diego continued their theme of the series at Petco Park by striking first as Jake Cronenworth’s home run to right field gave them a 2-0 lead in the first inning. It marked a third consecutive game Cronenworth went deep.
OCRegister

Dodgers’ defense, bullpen let them down as Padres sweep series

SAN DIEGO — It is part of Trevor Bauer’s brand that he speaks truth to power. After the San Diego Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Dodgers with a 5-3 win on Wednesday night, Bauer might have spoken truth to his own locker room. “They’re good. We know they’re...
MLBfoxbangor.com

Dodgers Fan Wants Smoke from Padres Fan, Proceeds to Get Ass Beat

It’s not just the Dodgers team getting beat down in San Diego … a Dodgers fan got smacked around too!. Check out this video of a Dodgers fan in enemy territory during the team’s road trip to San Diego. Unclear why the guy in the Clayton Kershaw jersey was so...
MLBsemoball.com

Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The last time the San Diego Padres swept the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, in September 2010, right-hander Joe Musgrove was just starting his senior year at Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon. When the Padres got their most recent sweep of LA, at Dodger...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Padres 5, Dodgers 3: Defense embarrasses themselves late for a sweep

—— Trevor Bauer seemed to make an adjustment in his last start that got him back on track, but even that couldn’t help him dodge the trend of first inning barrages from the Padres. He gave up back-to-back solo shots to Jake Cronenworth (yes, again) and Manny Machado to make it 2-0 early.

Comments / 0

Community Policy