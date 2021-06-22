D-backs top Brewers, end losing streak at 17 games

Merrill Kelly tossed seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their franchise-record, 17-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Phoenix.

Kelly (3-7) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts for Arizona, which had lost 31 of its previous 33 games.

Ketel Marte contributed two hits, an RBI and a run as the Diamondbacks recorded their first victory since June 1.

Milwaukee was held to five hits and lost for the sixth time in its past eight games.

Avisail Garcia gave the Brewers an early lead in the first inning when his two-out single scored Kolten Wong, who opened the game with a double to right field.

Arizona responded with three runs in the second. Brett Anderson (2-5) surrendered five consecutive singles before exiting due to right knee discomfort.

Pavin Smith and Stephen Vogt each delivered run-scoring singles off Anderson, who was replaced with one out by Trevor Richards. Marte capped the rally with a run-scoring single to right, making it 3-0.

Marte is 11-for-25 (.440) with seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

Arizona added to its lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. Vogt drew a leadoff walk from Hoby Miller and was sacrificed to second before moving to third on Marte’s single.

Vogt scored on Josh Rojas’ double, and Marte scored from third on Asdrubal Cabrera’s groundout.

Milwaukee right-hander Jake Cousins made his major league debut and struck out five over two scoreless, hitless innings of relief.

Kelly, who settled in quickly after a shaky first inning, recorded his first victory since April 27.

Anderson wound up charged with three runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one and issued no walks.

Arizona out-hit the Brewers 9-5 without infielder Eduardo Escobar, who is listed as day-to-day due to a right quad strain.

