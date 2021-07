Hunter Markwardt is an under-the-radar prospect for the Phillies. Aside from Bryce Harper, the future of the Philadelphia Phillies outfield is uncertain. Andrew McCutchen isn’t a long-term answer and could be nearing the end of his time in a Phillies uniform; he’s in the final year of a three-year deal, though the Phillies could pick up his 2022 option. Odubel Herrera will be 30 years old next season and has his hot and cold streaks.