Massachusetts State

Massachusetts reports 48 new coronavirus cases

By Camilo Fonseca
Berkeley Beacon
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts reported 48 new coronavirus cases Monday, a rise from the 41 cases reported Sunday. The death toll rose by 5. Cases have fallen below 100 for the past eight days, and have not topped the 200 mark since June 13— marks the state had never hit during the course of the pandemic. Even at their lowest point last summer, cases were still reaching over 100 each day.

