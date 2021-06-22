Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Franco debut, Kershaw vs Snell, Hendricks hot

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTHSd_0abcpwH700

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

DEBUT DAY

Wander Franco, a 20-year-old infielder considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, is set to make his major league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Franco hit .315 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 39 games this season at Triple-A Durham. He was 5 for 17 with a long home run in seven spring training games for Tampa Bay this year.

Tampa Bay has lost six straight, dropping a half-game back of the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

FAMILIAR FACES

Clayton Kershaw will be facing San Diego for the third time this season when the Los Angeles Dodgers play at the Padres. Kershaw (8-6, 3.36 ERA) is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA against the Padres this season and 22-8 with a 2.04 mark versus San Diego in 42 career starts.

Blake Snell (2-3, 5.72) goes for the Padres in a marquee matchup of Cy Young Award winners. Snell has two no-decisions against the Dodgers this season. He was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series by Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash with the Rays leading the Dodgers 1-0 in the sixth inning last year. The Dodgers won the game and the Series.

The Padres are 5-3 this season against the Dodgers, including a 6-2 victory Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between the NL West rivals.

STICKY STUFF FOCUS

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.31 ERA) makes his first start since Major League Baseball started mandatory checks by umpires on all pitchers for banned grip-enhancing substances. The right-hander will be pitching on five days' rest when he faces the visiting Kansas City Royals.

SLOW BALL

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (9-4, 4.13) has won a career-best seven straight starts for the Chicago Cubs going into an outing against the visiting Cleveland Indians, who send Eli Morgan (0-1, 12.79) to the mound. Hendricks is succeeding despite an average four-seam fastball velocity of 87.1 mph, 183rd among 184 qualified pitchers. Only Minnesota's Tyler Rogers, with his submarine delivery, trails, at 82.3 mph.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
33K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Gerrit Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kershaw Vs Snell#Triple A Durham#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Padres#Yankees#Major League Baseball#Kansas City Royals#The Chicago Cubs#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Gets Chance At Redemption

Coming off their first walk-off win of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers now look to take the series from the Chicago Cubs and keep momentum heading into a pivotal matchup against the San Francisco Giants. The four-game series finale is another national broadcast, airing on ESPN as part of...
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Blake Snell heads to the IL

After being scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday, the Padres placed starting pitcher Blake Snell on the Injured List Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified illnes.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Wisdom and Marisnick vs. Clayton Kershaw

Another day, another lefty, another chance to claim a series split from the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Here’s David Ross’ lineup against Clayton Kershaw for the finale in L.A. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Willson Contreras, C. 2. Kris Bryant, RF. 3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B. 4. Javy Baez, SS. 5. Joc...
MLBMLB

Heyward hot, but Cubs fall on walk-off

LOS ANGELES -- The Cubs suffered their second consecutive loss to the Dodgers on Saturday as Cody Bellinger hit a walk-off home run against reliever Keegan Thompson. The 3-2 defeat at Dodger Stadium left the Cubs wondering if things would have been different if a home run call hadn't been overturned against them just a couple of innings earlier.
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

LEADING OFF: Clayton Kershaw, Jake Arrieta to injured list

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left elbow inflammation. Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 106 innings this season. The 33-year-old left-hander is tied for the NL lead in starts with 18. In his last start, Kershaw allowed three runs in four innings at Washington on July 3, throwing 54 pitches in a rain-shortened game. He had been scheduled to start against Arizona on Friday.
MLBDodger Insider

Notes: Kershaw placed on IL; Reed’s debut; Reggie Smith on All-Star staff

An already shorthanded Dodger rotation took another hit Wednesday as Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation. Manager Dave Roberts said he’s not sure how long Kershaw will be out. The left-hander felt the issue playing catch a couple days ago and is expected to get tests when the team returns home.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Tuesday

Today's slate is filled with good options on both sides of the ball. We have pitchers against weak offense in good parks, and we have several great weather spots coinciding with exploitable pitching on the hitting side. If you haven't yet read my primer on how weather can give you...
MLBRealGM

Rays' Wander Franco Dazzles In Debut

Wander Franco impressed in his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. The 20-year-old started at third base, doubled, homered, drove in three runs in Tampa's 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox in 11 innings. Franco, who walked in his first Major League plate appearance in the...
MLBbleachernation.com

Watch Wander Franco’s Dad See His Son Hit a Home Run in His Big League Debut

As MLB continues its trend toward younger players, our awareness of and excitement for their big league debuts is heightened. And yesterday, there was an important one: Top prospect Wander Franco played his first game in The Show, going 2-5 with a homer, 3 RBI, and a walk. Pretty freakin’ good.
MLBNBC Washington

Where Does Wander Franco's Debut Rank With Stephen Strasburg's, Bryce Harper's?

Where does Franco's debut rank with Strasburg's, Harper's? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Major League Baseball's No. 1 overall prospect, Wander Franco, made his Big League debut on Tuesday for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the 20-year-old infielder did not disappoint. Franco dazzled, finishing the game 2-for-4 with a...
MLBNew York Post

Wander Franco’s amazing Rays debut even came with heartwarming moment

The Wander kid has finally arrived to save the day. In only his second big league at-bat, baseball’s top prospect Wander Franco smashed a three-run homer in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 9-5 loss against the Red Sox. The special moment was made even sweeter was that he could share it with his dad.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Michael Chavis leading off again vs. Yankees; Martín Pérez starting series opener at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- Michael Chavis is leading off for the Red Sox for the second straight game Friday as Boston welcomes the Yankees to Fenway Park for the first time this season. Chavis will get the start at first base against righty Domingo Germán. Kiké Hernández is starting in center field and batting seventh; Marwin Gonzalez is hitting ninth and starting at second base.
MLBYardbarker

Wander Franco showed up to MLB debut in Rolls Royce SUV

Franco is regarded as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, and he already looks the part both on and off the field. The 20-year-old blasted a game-tying three-run home run in Tampa Bay’s eventual extra-innings loss. He became the youngest Rays player to hit a home run in a game since BJ Upton in 2004. Franco got a curtain call from Rays fans after the blast. You can see the video here.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays' Wander Franco Debut Card Breaks Topps Now 24-Hour Sales Record

Wander Franco finally made his long-awaited MLB debut on Tuesday, and the card memorializing the moment set a new sales record, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network. His Topps Now debut card sold 61,035 copies in one day. In his impressive first appearance, he recorded his first major league hit on a game-tying three-run home run. The Rays eventually fell to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays look for repeat performance from Wander Franco vs. Red Sox

Wander Franco put forth an impressive opening act for the Tampa Bay Rays in his major-league debut on Tuesday night. Baseball's top prospect launched a tying, three-run home run in the fifth for his first career hit and finished 2-for-4, but it wasn't enough as the Rays fell 9-5 to the Boston Red Sox in 11 innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy