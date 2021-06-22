Cancel
MLB

Mets split doubleheader with Braves

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 16 days ago

The Mets used up all of their offense in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

After taking game one 4-2 behind another masterful start from Jacob deGrom, the Mets couldn’t generate anything in game two as the Braves won 1-0 to salvage a split at Citi Field in New York.

GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS:

GAME 2 HIGHLIGHTS:

