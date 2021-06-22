Mets split doubleheader with Braves

Kyle Evans covers local high school, college, and professional sports on FingerLakes1.com. Click here to contribute to our Sports Page or connect with Kyle using kyle@fingerlakes1.com.

The Mets used up all of their offense in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

After taking game one 4-2 behind another masterful start from Jacob deGrom, the Mets couldn’t generate anything in game two as the Braves won 1-0 to salvage a split at Citi Field in New York.

GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS:

GAME 2 HIGHLIGHTS: