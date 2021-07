BAODING, China, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Recently, GWM held the 8th Technology Festival in Baoding at its headquarters. At the opening ceremony, GWM Chairman Jack Wei emphasized the next-generation clean energy-driven smart cars would constitute the new pattern in future automobile industry development. GWM plans to invest RMB 100 billion in R&D in the coming five years for NEVS and smart vehicles, offering more environment-friendly, smarter and safer products for global users.