The knockout phase of Euro 2020 kicks off Saturday with a matchup between Wales and Denmark in Amsterdam. The Danes have been propelled by raw emotion and used it to finish second in Group B despite losing their first two games. Denmark's Euro 2020 opener was marred by the devastating collapse of star Christian Eriksen, and it lost 1-0 to Finland after the game resumed. It followed that with a respectable 2-1 loss to world No. 1 Belgium, then ripped Russia 4-1 on Monday to advance. Wales comes in off a 1-0 loss to Italy after beating Turkey 2-0 and tying Switzerland 1-1.