An imminent trial marks a significant step for Samsung in Australia as well as adding to a busy week for TPG. Earlier this week Australian operator TPG got Nokia’s help with what it claimed was the world’s first 5G SA network over the 700 MHz frequency. Now it has switched to the other end of the spectrum by dabbling with 26 GHz, otherwise known as millimetre wave. On top of that it’s being trialled using Samsung’s virtualized RAN solution, which is the direction radio is headed.