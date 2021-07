When the New York Knicks drafted Immanuel Quickley with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, nobody anticipated the impact he would make this past season. As a 21-year-old guard, the hope was that Quickley showed enough offensive prowess to instill confidence for the future, but he ended up averaging nearly 20 minutes per game, scoring 11.4 points, 2.0 assists, and shooting nearly 40% from the field. From range, he also connected on 39% of the shots, attempting 4.7 per game.