Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Cravings: Anzie Blue

By Trisha Boyer
nashvillelifestyles.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a cozy 800-square-foot shop in Belle Meade to a 3,800-square-foot restaurant in the heart of Hillsboro Village, Anzie Blue owner Marcie Van Mol says the move was inspired by their customers.“We have always listened to the customer. We started out as a CBD shop, our customers asked for coffee, then they asked for breakfast and so on,” she explains. “We’ve built this business on loyal customers and we aim to create products they will want to keep coming back for.”Guests can enjoy Anzie Blue’s inviting, light-filled space morning to night with a comprehensive menu that includes coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails + CBD. It’s a space that feels equally at home for a lunch date with friends, studying for a test, or taking a meeting.“We just wanted it to be relaxing,” she says. “We all needed a place outside of our homes to spend some time during and after this pandemic.”These perfectly bronzed Carolina Gold crisps with horseradish dipping sauce are just right for sharing with friends; they’re also offered as a side with the sandwiches on the menu, and Van Mol adds that “they pair nicely with the soups as well.” '

nashvillelifestyles.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worcestershire Sauce#Soups#Cravings#Coffee#Brown Sugar#Food Drink#Horseradish Dipping Sauce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescountryliving.com

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!
Farmers Branch, TXPosted by
Local Profile

Craving upscale Southern food? Roots Southern Table is now open!

Local chef Tiffany Derry opened her hotly anticipated Southern food restaurant concept in Farmers Branch, TX, last week… and it is Southern cookin’ to the next level!. Roots Southern Kitchen is inspired by Derry’s upbringing on her family’s Southern farm. For Derry, her family’s cooking style was about eating with the seasons, canning and preserving fresh-picked fruits and vegetables, and never letting anything go to waste.
Recipeswilber-republican.com

Satisfy Summer Cookout Cravings

(Family Features) Something about summer brings out cravings for grilled perfection. Whether it’s the unmistakable flavor of a slow smoked side of ribs or a flame-kissed tenderloin, you can’t go wrong when you pull out the grill. Barbecue enthusiasts, who only let the best meats grace their grills and smokers,...
RestaurantsGriffin Daily News

Are you craving a buffet rebirth?

“Buffets Are Back — With New Policies and Gloves,” blared the headline recent on the front page of the Wall Street Journal. That was welcome news for my pandemic-weary family. I was afraid such wide-open dining would go the way of the dinosaur. (“Look out! The asteroid is headed for the chocolate fountain!” “Mmm … chocolate-covered asteroid …”)
RecipesDaily Californian

Simple, delicious chocolate tart for your pastry cravings

With their crisp shortcrust pastry and delicious filling, tarts are one of my favorite baked goods. They come in several varieties, from custard tarts to tropical fruit tarts. We at the Clog will take you through the process of creating a scrumptious chocolate tart. It’s much simpler than you think!
RecipesLJWORLD

CRAVE: Miss Quad’s recipes keep meat tender and salads colorful

1. Preheat grill to 300 F. 2. In a small bowl, make the dry rub by combining paprika, brown sugar, kosher salt, allspice, cayenne pepper, seasoning salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and cumin. Set aside. 3. In another small bowl, make the glaze by whisking together pineapple juice...
RecipesMiddletown Press

Kneads and Cravings: S'morgas-board elevates traditional s'mores

Tell me a more iconic summer film than “The Sandlot,” I dare you to think of a movie that captures the nostalgic idealism of a childhood. You can’t? That’s because “The Sandlot” covers pretty much all of it from freaky neighbors, summer games, crushes, treehouses, friendship and s’mores. One scene...
Recipeseatwell101.com

Lemon Garlic Butter Baked Chicken Bites with Asparagus

Lemon Garlic Butter Baked Chicken Bites with Asparagus – Ready for a new chicken dinner winner? Say hello to these ridiculously easy baked chicken bites: a saucy little nugget of tender roasted chicken baked along with crisp asparagus! With so much flavor and so easy to throw together, these oven-baked chicken bites are quick to make and don’t require any frying. The chicken bites are so juicy, tender, and delicious you’ll eat them hot right off the baking dish. You can make this gluten-free, low-carb and Keto-friendly chicken dinner tonight in about 30 minutes. Enjoy!
Lifestylegreenwichsentinel.com

Summertime Blues

During the last days of school, I had a conversation with a friend about the emotion of the remarkable year-end events that were taking place across our campus. We were joyful, we were profoundly grateful, and we were both tearing up—we had to change the subject to avoid literally weeping.
Healthlakenewsonline.com

Reasons you crave sweet and salty foods

Do you frequently find yourself craving something sweet or salty? Does an afternoon treat call your name? We all have food cravings from time to time, but giving in to them too often might be causing weight gain or other undesirable health concerns. There are physiological and psychological reasons why...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Carnitas You'll Crave Constantly

The holiday weekend is just around the corner, so it's only right that we get some cooking ideas from Chef Keith with the Culinerdy Cruzer Food Truck. He's in the CHEF'STORE Kitchen whipping up a popular Latin dish and adding some extra spice that will have you running for seconds.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Sonic Serves Up New Crave Cheeseburger

Sonic serves up the new Crave Cheeseburger as their latest limited-time special burger. Sonic's Crave Cheeseburger features a new sweet and tangy, "top-secret" Crave Sauce, which is served along with a seasoned beef patty, American cheese, tomatoes, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions, and chopped lettuce on a toasted bakery bun. Prices...
RecipesRutland Herald

Keith's Mock Chicken Salad

14-oz. firm or extra-firm tofu, cut into small cubes and patted dry. Handful of fresh parsley, stems removed, rough chop. Heat peanut oil in a large frying pan to medium high. Add cubed tofu and allow to brown on all sides. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl, mix...
San Francisco, CABon Appétit

Salted Strawberry Daiquiri

Salt: it’s what your cocktail has been missing. “Salt in drinks is underrated,” says Nahiel Nazzal, bar director and partner of San Francisco’s Pearl 6101. “It adds balance, opens your palate, and makes you want to take another sip.” Nazzal loves stirring a pinch into classics like Negronis as well as drinks with fruitier notes, like this strawberry daiquiri, which relies on an easy berry-infused simple syrup and just a sprinkle of salt. You won’t even know the salt’s there—but you’ll be glad to have it.
Drinksnashvillelifestyles.com

Whiskey Summer

In the heat of mid-summer, nothing refreshes like a cold cocktail. And to put a Tennessee spin on the summer sipper, we asked our friends at the Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery bar to share some refreshing recipes to get you through the long, hot summer. A Port in Tennessee. Whiskey...
RecipesLJWORLD

CRAVE: Chicken with Vietnamese caramel sauce has complex mix of flavors

Cooking in Southeast Asia often means incorporating a riot of contrasting flavors and textures, and the classic Vietnamese technique of simmering meat or fish in dark, bittersweet caramel is a great example of this. As we were taught by chef Peter Franklin, owner of the Anan Saigon restaurant in Ho...
Recipesrecipes.net

Key Lime Cake Recipe

Brimming with bright flavors, this key lime pie recipe is made with a fluffy cake topped with refreshing lime syrup and creamy whipped topping. Preheat the oven to 350F degrees F. Grease and flour the bottom and sides of a 9×13-inch pan. Add the cake mix, eggs, sour cream, oil,...
RecipesFox11online.com

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

2 cups prepared creamy Caesar salad dressing, divided. 12 ounces pasta, cooked al dente (like bowtie, rotini, or penne) Marinate chicken breasts in 1/2 cup of the dressing for 15 minutes up to 8 hours. Remove chicken from marinade. Season with salt and pepper and grill until cooked through. Let cool and dice. In a large bowl whisk together remaining Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan Cheese, lemon juice, lemon zest and 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. ingredients. Add pasta, chicken, lettuce and half the croutons. Toss well to coat. Top with remaining croutons and shredded Parmesan before serving.
Food & Drinksphillychitchat.com

Crave Montco Month is Happening Now!!

Crave Montco month is happening Now!! It’s 31 days of deals and promotions to re introduce guests to local restaurants and breweries re bounding after a year of COVID closures. The 31-day culinary experience runs from July 1-31 and transforms Montgomery County into a foodie lover’s dream, with special menus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy