Good morning! It's Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

At the end of May 2021, the Time Warner Center was officially renamed Deutsche Bank Center in honor of its new anchor tenant, which is leasing over 1 million square feet of office space in the building. On lower levels, the Shops at Columbus Circle welcomed family-friendly experience CAMP and Parisian-inspired cafe Tartinery to the ranks of its shopping and dining. What has not changed, though, is the twin-towered building’s reputation of attracting high-profile residents to the condo component through its prime location, attentive staff, and luxurious amenities. Notable owners past and present include developer Stephen Ross, chef/television host Anthony Bourdain, political cartoonist Ranan Lurie, athlete Tom Brady, model Gisele Bundchen, and musicians Jay-Z, Josh Groban, and Ricky Martin.