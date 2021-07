The Los Angeles District Attorney has decided not to pursue the death penalty against Corey Walker, one of the four people accused of killing rapper Pop Smoke. Walker, 20, is the only adult suspect among a group of teens charged with “The Woo” rapper’s death. Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was killed on Feb. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles during a botched home invasion. Four suspects were arrested in July 2020 in connection with his killing and are awaiting trial.