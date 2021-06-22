Cancel
EMERGING MARKETS-Baht, Philippine peso extend falls, see stocks surge

By Harish Sridharan
Reuters
 16 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Peso notches sixth straight day of losses * S&P BSE Sensex hits 53,000 level for the first time * Investors await speech from Fed chief Jerome Powell By Harish Sridharan June 22 (Reuters) - The Thai baht approached nine-month lows on Tuesday and the Philippine peso notched its sixth straight session of losses, weighed down by the U.S. Fed's recent hawkish turn, though equity markets across Asia got a lift from Wall Street's robust close. The baht fell to the lowest since Sept. 30, 2020, while the peso stood just off 2-1/2-month lows, having lost 2.2% so far this month. Like other emerging assets, both have come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could raise interest rates in 2023. Thailand is also pressured by COVID-19 curbs, which have contained the country's coronavirus outbreaks but hit revenue from its key tourism sector. "There is some hope that perhaps tourism can come back in the fourth quarter this year if there is progress in vaccine rollouts. But as of now, that is still only a hope," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore. The Bank of Thailand is likely to cut its economic growth outlook at its policy meeting on Wednesday, while keeping interest rates at a record low.. Philippines too is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday for a fifth straight policy meeting, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. A resurgence in COVID-19 infections in parts of the Philippines underlines a need to ensure policy support for the economy and Moh Siong noted the peso, down 1.4% versus the dollar year-to-date, had weakened less than the baht which lost about 5.4%. "The central bank will continue to try to ensure that the peso stays competitive," Moh Siong added. However, Thai shares eyed their best session in nearly two weeks, while the Philippine and South Korean bourses rose 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Indonesian stocks, which skidded 1.5% last week, snapped a four-day losing streak and jumped nearly 1.8% even as the country's total coronavirus cases passed the two million mark. In India, a record daily surge in COVID-19 vaccinations powered the stock index past the 53,000 level for the first time ever, while the blue-chip Nifty 50 hovered close to its all-time high. Investors now await testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index include Binakarya Jaya Abadi Tbk PT, up 34.67% ** Top gainer on the Thailand's SETI was Copperwired PCL, up 8.65% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.7 basis points at 6.63%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0641 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.10 -6.49 3.1 5.25 China

India -0.02 -1.42 0.81 13.53 Indones +0.07 -2.60 1.66 1.95 ia Malaysi -0.10 -3.11 0.16 -3.23 a Philipp -0.08 -1.42 0.63 -3.77 ines S.Korea

Singapo -0.30 -1.86 0.02 9.66 re Taiwan -0.03 +1.87 0.07 15.90 Thailan -0.25 -5.40 0.58 11.11 d (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sujata Rao and Shounak Dasgupta)

