Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Metal catalysts used for environmental sustainability found to degrade and become less effective

By University of Waterloo
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research is showing that some tiny catalysts being considered for industrial-scaled environmental remediation efforts may be unstable during operation. Chemists from the University of Waterloo studied the structures of complex catalysts known as "nanoscale electrocatalysts" and found that they are not as stable as scientists once thought. When electricity flows through them during use, the atoms may rearrange. In some cases, the researchers found, electrocatalysts degrade completely.

phys.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalysts#Metal#Department Of Chemistry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Commercial Metals publishes "sustainability" report

Commercial Metals Company, which operates a steel mini-mill south of Magnolia, has published its sustainability report for 2019 and 2020, showcasing the company's environmental performance. The report includes expanded disclosures across all three pillars of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), as well as new goals to further reduce energy consumption,...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Identifying outstanding transition-metal-alloy heterogeneous catalysts for the oxygen reduction and evolution reactions via subgroup discovery

In order to estimate the reactivity of a large number of potentially complex heterogeneous catalysts while searching for novel and more efficient materials, physical as well as data-centric models have been developed for a faster evaluation of adsorption energies compared to first-principles calculations. However, global models designed to describe as many materials as possible might overlook the very few compounds that have the appropriate adsorption properties to be suitable for a given catalytic process. Here, the subgroup-discovery (SGD) local artificial-intelligence approach is used to identify the key descriptive parameters and constrains on their values, the so-called SG rules, which particularly describe transition-metal surfaces with outstanding adsorption properties for the oxygen reduction and evolution reactions. We start from a data set of 95 oxygen adsorption energy values evaluated by density-functional-theory calculations for several monometallic surfaces along with 16 atomic, bulk and surface properties as candidate descriptive parameters. From this data set, SGD identifies constraints on the most relevant parameters describing materials and adsorption sites that (i) result in O adsorption energies within the Sabatier-optimal range required for the oxygen reduction reaction and (ii) present the largest deviations from the linear scaling relations between O and OH adsorption energies, which limit the performance in the oxygen evolution reaction. The SG rules not only reflect the local underlying physicochemical phenomena that result in the desired adsorption properties but also guide the challenging design of alloy catalysts.
Wildlifebotany.one

Plants can become less uniform by duplicating their genome

What difference does having more copies of your genome make to the shape of your body? Kali Mattingly and Stephen Hovick have examined how whole genome duplication (WGD) influences the plasticity or changeability of a plant. Their experiments with the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana show that simply duplicating the genome can increase plant plasticity.
Sciencearxiv.org

Deconstruction and reconstruction of image-degrading effects in the human abdomen using Fullwave: phase aberration, multiple reverberation, and trailing reverberation

Ultrasound image degradation in the human body is complex and occurs due to the distortion of the wave as it propagates to and from the target. Here, we establish a simulation based framework that deconstructs the sources of image degradation into a separable parameter space that includes phase aberration from speed variation, multiple reverberations, and trailing reverberation. These separable parameters are then used to reconstruct images with known and independently modulable amounts of degradation using methods that depend on the additive or multiplicative nature of the degradation. Experimental measurements and Fullwave simulations in the human abdomen demonstrate this calibrated process in abdominal imaging by matching relevant imaging metrics such as phase aberration, reverberation strength, speckle brightness and coherence length. Applications of the reconstruction technique are illustrated for beamforming strategies (phase aberration correction, spatial coherence imaging), in a standard abdominal environment, as well as in impedance ranges much higher than those naturally occurring in the body.
Wildlifeearth.com

Plants become less competitive in the deep shade

In a new study from the John Innes Centre, experts have discovered how plants cope with life in the deep shade of a dense forest, where light and other resources are very limited. Typically, even the threat of shade causes plants to elongate in an attempt to outgrow each other.
ChemistryNature.com

General synthesis of single-atom catalysts with high metal loading using graphene quantum dots

Transition-metal single-atom catalysts present extraordinary activity per metal atomic site, but suffer from low metal-atom densities (typically less than 5 wt% or 1 at.%), which limits their overall catalytic performance. Here we report a general method for the synthesis of single-atom catalysts with high transition-metal-atom loadings of up to 40 wt% or 3.8 at.%, representing several-fold improvements compared to benchmarks in the literature. Graphene quantum dots, later interweaved into a carbon matrix, were used as a support, providing numerous anchoring sites and thus facilitating the generation of high densities of transition-metal atoms with sufficient spacing between the metal atoms to avoid aggregation. A significant increase in activity in electrochemical CO2 reduction (used as a representative reaction) was demonstrated on a Ni single-atom catalyst with increased Ni loading.
Environmentcauseartist.com

Sustainability-Focused Businesses & Environmentally Beneficial Diamonds

For more weekly collections from Causeartist, sign up for our newsletter here!. As the escalation of extreme weather events throughout the world reminds us that climate change is a very real, ever-growing threat to ecosystems and humanity, we must recognize the enormous responsibility of businesses to address their participation in this issue. While business leaders should take swift action to curb the outsized effect industry has on our environment, consumers can hold businesses accountable by refusing to support those that aren’t doing enough. This week, we look at companies committing to become part of the solution.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Effects of metallicity on mode switching in Cepheids

The mode switching in Cepheids is studied using the methods of the nonlinear theory of stellar pulsation, depending on the main sequence mass $M_0$ and the abundance of elements heavier than helium $Z$. The grid of evolutionary and hydrodynamic models of core--helium burning Cepheids is represented by 30 evolutionary sequences of stars with initial masses $5.7M_\odot\le M_0\le 7.2M_\odot$ and $Z=0.014$, 0.018, 0.022. For considered values of $Z$ the periods of the fundamental mode and the first overtone at the oscillation mode switching are shown to depend on the mean density of the stellar matter. The upper limit of the period of the first overtone decreases witn increasing $Z$ from $\approx 6.9$ day for $Z=0.014$ to $\approx 4.1$ day for $Z=0.022$. The theoretical period--radius relation is independent of $Z$ and agrees well (within 2.5\%) with recent measurements of Cepheid radii based on the Baade--Wesselink method. The fundamental parameters of the short--period Cepheid CG Cas were derived with application of observational estimates of the period and the rate of period change. This star is shown to be the first--overtone pulsator.
Environmentdailycoffeenews.com

Mercon Coffee Group and Conservation International Launching Environmental Sustainability Assessment

International green coffee supplier Mercon Coffee Group is launching an environmental sustainability assessment program with support from corporate sustainability experts Conservation International. The assessment will apply resources to review Mercon Group’s existing in-house sustainability program, called LIFT, while testing ways to integrate natural climate-related solutions into coffee production. The program...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

‘Too many loopholes’: NSW inquiry to scrutinise use of environmental offsets

New South Wales’ use of environmental offsets to compensate for habitat destruction caused by major developments will be examined by a parliamentary inquiry. The state upper house probe follows a Guardian Australia investigation that revealed serious concerns about the system, including instances where promised offsets never eventuated. The inquiry was...
AnimalsNew Scientist

Male dragonflies may become less colourful as the climate warms

Climate change may make the male dragonflies of North America less colourful – which might also make them less sexually attractive to females. Michael Moore at the Living Earth Collaborative and Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri, and his colleagues, examined hundreds of thousands of records of dragonflies representing 319 North American species and compared them to the animals’ home climates. They found that the cooler the region, the darker and more elaborate was the wing colouration on males of each species.
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Letter: What is sustainable groundwater use?

To plan, we need a working definition of what sustainable groundwater use is. Basically, we should use the water that we have without causing unacceptable consequences to the groundwater supply. If you travel in the west side of the valley, you’ve seen the significant expansion of industrial agriculture into areas...
ChemistryNature.com

A membrane-free flow electrolyzer operating at high current density using earth-abundant catalysts for water splitting

Electrochemical water splitting is one of the most sustainable approaches for generating hydrogen. Because of the inherent constraints associated with the architecture and materials, the conventional alkaline water electrolyzer and the emerging proton exchange membrane electrolyzer are suffering from low efficiency and high materials/operation costs, respectively. Herein, we design a membrane-free flow electrolyzer, featuring a sandwich-like architecture and a cyclic operation mode, for decoupled overall water splitting. Comprised of two physically-separated compartments with flowing H2-rich catholyte and O2-rich anolyte, the cell delivers H2 with a purity >99.1%. Its low internal ohmic resistance, highly active yet affordable bifunctional catalysts and efficient mass transport enable the water splitting at current density of 750 mA cm−2 biased at 2.1 V. The eletrolyzer works equally well both in deionized water and in regular tap water. This work demonstrates the opportunity of combining the advantages of different electrolyzer concepts for water splitting via cell architecture and materials design, opening pathways for sustainable hydrogen generation.
HealthNature.com

Sustained effects of rapidly acting antidepressants require BDNF-dependent MeCP2 phosphorylation

The rapidly acting antidepressants ketamine and scopolamine exert behavioral effects that can last from several days to more than a week in some patients. The molecular mechanisms underlying the maintenance of these antidepressant effects are unknown. Here we show that methyl-CpG-binding protein 2 (MeCP2) phosphorylation at Ser421 (pMeCP2) is essential for the sustained, but not the rapid, antidepressant effects of ketamine and scopolamine in mice. Our results reveal that pMeCP2 is downstream of BDNF, a critical factor in ketamine and scopolamine antidepressant action. In addition, we show that pMeCP2 is required for the long-term regulation of synaptic strength after ketamine or scopolamine administration. These results demonstrate that pMeCP2 and associated synaptic plasticity are essential determinants of sustained antidepressant effects.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

New nanotechnology will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body

(Nanowerk News) A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body's tissues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy