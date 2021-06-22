Cancel
Gresham, OR

Stellar East County Cub Scouts earn out-of-this-world awards

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

Nine Gresham/Troutdale Pack 6 scouts received Supernova science medals during a ceremony

A group of East County Cub Scouts received awards recognizing their superior achievements in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — with nine scouts collectively receiving 10 of the rare and prestigious awards.

Cub Scouts Pack 6 of Gresham/Troutdale stayed active throughout the pandemic, diving into different fields and continuing to be voracious learners and explorers. That spirit of resourcefulness and the desire to experiment led them to earning the accolades at an in-person ceremony Wednesday evening, June 16, at the Faith United Methodist Church.

Lillian Cosio, Henry Cosio, Abigail Clester and Hendrixson Bustamente all received the Dr. Luis Alvarez Supernova for Cub Scouts. Jaden Zuver and Cian Perkins both received the Dr. Charles Townes Supernova for Webelos. Austin Hendrickson received both awards.

To earn a Supernova award, Cub Scouts must claim academic pins in science and mathematics, as well as three academic pins in some combination of astronomy, computers, geography, map and compass, nutrition, pet care, photography, reading and writing or wildlife conservation.

The scouts also learn facts about the famous scientists for which the awards are named. Alvarez was an experimental physicist and inventor who developed a hydrogen bubble chamber that enabled the discovery of resonance states in particle physics. Townes was a physicist who worked in quantum electronics associated with both maser and laser devices.

