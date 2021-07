Floyd Mayweather can smile. It appears he may have added another one hundred million dollars to his bank account. “I’m the only person you know who can do a fake fight and get a hundred million,” he claims in a video posted on social media. “I can do some legalized sparring and get a hundred million.” The former pound for pound great was at a press conference Saturday night after his fighter Gervonta Davis, put on a career defining performance against Mario Barrios in a pay per view event. “Am I the best bank robber?” Mayweather then asked sidekick Leonard Ellerbe “Because I don’t know nobody in sports that’s my age and can still stick ’em up like that.”