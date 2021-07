According to the Manila Times, Manny Pacquiao was scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 3, to begin training for his Aug. 21 match with Errol Spence Jr, but he never made it. A passenger on his plane had a medical emergency which forced an unscheduled stop-over in Tokyo. The plane then returned to Manila because it wouldn’t have arrived in Los Angeles before midnight and planes from the Philippines are not allowed to land at LAX between midnight and 6 am.