ATLANTIC – The City of Atlantic has been awarded a USDA Grant for $26,300 to be used to purchase new flooring, computer tables, computers and printers for the library. Improvements were made to the lower level library last year, and Atlantic Library Director Michelle Andersen said when those plans were made, there were other parts of the library that staff hoped to renovate, but they didn’t have enough funding at that time. Since then, staff broke the plans into a series of smaller projects to complete, including this part which would focus on the upper level of the library.