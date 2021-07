As someone who recently switched to Apple’s M1 Mac Mini from a Windows PC, I can say that I’m pleasantly surprised with how my first ever experience with the dark side has gone but I would like a few more options in terms of ports. Luckily, Satechi has just launched its new, upgraded USB-C Stand and Hub for the Mac Mini that gives you extended port options as well as a built-in SSD mount for adding more storage. It even matches the M1 Mac Mini’s silver finish which means it will blend into the background until it’s needed. Launching with an RRP of $99.99, you can pick up Satechi’s USB-C Stand & Hub for just $85 through July 7th.