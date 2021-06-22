Beaverton Police Log: June 7-13, 2021

This week's calls include: a doused phone, a stolen tip jar and a carjacked john.

Monday, June 7

Officers arrested a 34-year-old transient man for criminal mischief I and reckless burning at the Elmonica Max Station, 1200 S.W. 170th Ave., after he used branches and debris to start a large fire in a trash bin.

Officers arrested a 52-year-old transient woman for assault IV, criminal mischief I and interference with making a report at New Seasons Market, 3495 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd., after she assaulted the manager, took her phone away while she was calling law enforcement and ran water over it, causing damage.

Tuesday, June 8

Officers arrested a 51-year-old man for disorderly conduct II at the Beaverton Apartments, 5840 S.W. Erickson Ave., after blocking traffic in front of the location.

Officers took a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 11000 block of Southwest Center St. A firearm was stolen from an unlocked car while the driver was delivering for DoorDash.

Wednesday, June 9

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man for theft III, disorderly conduct II and interfering with a police officer at Starbucks, 11405 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy., after he stole a tip jar at the coffee shop, failed to follow verbal commands and then ran into the roadway causing a traffic hazard.

Officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile on Southwest Electric Street. A 6-year-old girl ran away from her grandmother while playing and could not be found. She was later located and returned home safely.

Thursday, June 10

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on an outstanding warrant and for violation of release agreement, kidnapping and assault IV at a residence in the 5000 block of Southwest Murray Boulevard after he assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend, took her phone, and locked her in a bedroom.

Officers took property for destruction that was found in the 5000 block of Southwest Murray Boulevard. Four 12-gauge shotgun shells were located on the sidewalk near the Stone Creek Apartments and turned in for disposal.

Friday, June 11

Officers responded to a report of a burglary and vandalism at Ringo's Bar & Grill, 12300 S.W. Broadway St. An unknown suspect broke the front door to gain entry and caused over $1,000 in damage.

Officers arrested a 52-year-old transient woman on three outstanding warrants and for harassment at Schiffler Memorial Park on Southwest Erickson Avenue after she was reported yelling at kids and then slapped the responding officer's hand following contact.

Saturday, June 12

Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman for robbery II, theft II, and unauthorized use of a vehicle and a 31-year-old man for robbery II and theft II on Southwest Hall Boulevard after a man reported he picked up the woman for prostitution and then was robbed at knifepoint by the couple and had his car stolen.

Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile from a residence on Southwest 117th Avenue. The father located his daughter in Columbia County and requested she be brought home.

Sunday, June 13

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old man for criminal mischief II and theft II in the 12000 block of Southwest Center Street after they were caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle and were found with another one in their possession.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Southwest Millikan Way. An argument turned physical after an ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend came to the home to pick up a dog they shared. The ex-girlfriend suffered minor scratches. The case was referred to the Washington County District Attorney's Office for review.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.