Marion, OR

NMSD adopts budget

By Jillian Daley
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

North Marion School District Board adopts 2021-22 budget, selects board officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ibv9_0abcl4ze00

After a physically, mentally and fiscally strenuous pandemic-era year, the North Marion School District Board adopted its 2021-22 annual budget on June 14.

NMSD's $55,464,155 budget is based on its share of a $9.3 billion school fund issued through the State of Oregon, which will allocate $600,000 less to the NMSD than in the 2019-20 fiscal year. This decrease is largely related to declining enrollment.

"We thank the budget committee, the members of the North Marion School Board and the community for helping us provide the allocation of resources necessary to help all students achieve their potential," Superintendent Ginger Redlinger said in her budget message. "Through a difficult year, our staff has continued to provide a high-quality educational experience for students. As we have struggled with the ever-changing COVID guidance, we have innovated and learned new ways to serve students. We thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication."

Also at the district school board meeting:

• Newly-elected Directors Richard Goddard and Sarah Powlison were sworn in. The re-elected members were Directors Glenn Holum, Kristie Buckland and Heidi Torian. The board voted to select Holum as chair and Torian as vice chair during the meeting. The new terms begin July 1. The other current members are Director Crystal Rostocil and Director Ricardo Verastegui.

• The board acknowledged June to be Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (+) Pride Month.

• The board approved changes to Article 13: Insurance and Article 23: Wages with the Oregon School Employees Association-North Marion Chapter 116.

