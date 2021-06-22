Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherwood, OR

Smock House has long, colorful back story

By June Reynolds
Posted by 
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGJgi_0abcl1LT00 Since 2003, the home has housed the Sherwood History Center, which has a collection of historic items and documents.

Most likely, the cutest and oldest building in Sherwood is what the Historical Society calls "The Smock House." With its white picket fence and yards, front and back, it captures the imagination of many a fourth-grader doing the "Pioneer Days" field trips.

Here students re-enact with docents the daily life of settler folk, just a few years off the Oregon Trail. The first log cabins were not very comfortable with their muddy dirt floors, drafty walls, and no glass for windows. The Hall Family, along with J.C. Smock and his mother came over the Oregon Trail in 1852.

A.Z Hall, who owned the lumbermill down in what is today Stella Olsen Park, sold the logging mill to J.C. Smock's stepdad, Johnson Hall in 1861. A.Z decided to build the first milled-lumber house for his parents in 1868.

It was built somewhere near todays Main Street on the east side of the road and across from where the railroad tracks are presently located. Hall's step-nephew was 21-year-old J. C. Smock, who helped build the house. It had two separate living areas, top and bottom, and two entry doors. Each side had a set of small-paned windows.

J.C. Smock met the love of his life, Mary Ellen Sebastian, at the Sweek House Christmas Ball in Tualatin and they were married in 1868. The newlyweds lived in the old Hall log cabin on the logging mill land. Between 1870 and 1871, the small family was called back to Nodaway County, Missouri, to conduct Smock Family business.

When they returned several years later, the Smock House was empty as the grandparents had passed away. The J.C. Smock family lived there for a few years. In 1885, Smock granted the right-of-way of the railroad to come through his land and he was looking to survey and plat a town.

In 1890, the Smock House was rolled on logs with a team of horses across the newly-laid railroad track and into the center of the nine-block grid in the town, Block 5 on 1st Street. The Smocks built the Smock Mansion in 1891, which was located across the railroad tracks on Main St.

It burned down in the 1930s.

Besides the Halls and Smocks, other early Sherwoodians lived in the Smock House: James Beavert, N. Briggs, Jack Morback brother of J.E. Morback, and J. F. McCutcheon, who worked for the railroad. McCutcheon bought the house in 1920 and had the small-paned windows taken out and two larger, wavy-glass panes put in.

McCutcheon was a bachelor who had his granddaughter come out on the train to keep house. He built a kitchen addition and a large, wide porch across the front of the house so he could sit outside and watch the trains go by. Then he retired from the railroad.

By 1936, the Mansfield family bought the house and added a stairway and another bedroom onto the house. The Mansfields had a grocery store a block away which they bought in 1930 from the Kilpatricks. They were still running the store in 1939 when they added a Meat Market. By this time, their son Billy was also running the store with three other butchers.

The Smock House was located next to the Mason Hall which later became Atrell's Funeral Home. Mr. Atrell needed parking space and a better parking arrangement for his hearse. He purchased the house in 1966 with the agreement that the house would remain until Lena Mansfield's death. She died in December of 2001. That was a long wait. At the same time, the Sherwood Historical Society had formed and realized that the Smock House was a significant historical building. With an archeological expert, we were able to research and prove the provenance. We asked Mr. Atrell if we could have the building. He said yes, but it took us until Nov. 1, 2003, to get enough money together to move the structure to the alley near the Morback House. We are still grateful that Mr. Atrell is a patient man. We own the Smock House and it has been one of our best learning labs for history.

In 2008, Tyler Johnson built the tool shed in the Smock House yard for his Eagle Scout project. We promptly filled it with tools that are 150 years old.

We are still waiting for the go-ahead to re-open the History Center. We have a lot of cleaning to do after our basement renovation. By the end of summer, we will be back in action.

Our hours of operation are Wednesday and Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. We will be hosting the Art Walk on the porch and park with a display of Sherwood history books and other books about Oregon. It takes place Thursday, June 24. Hopefully, there will be other readings from Oregon writers as well.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
11
Followers
165
Post
940
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tualatin, OR
City
Sherwood, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon House#Art#East Side#Back Story#The Historical Society#Pioneer Days#The Sweek House#Smock Family#The Smock House#The Halls And Smocks#Sherwoodians#Meat Market#Eagle Scout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Related
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Grocers push to put liquor sales on 2022 ballot

A majority of Oregonians support a proposal to sell liquor in grocery stores, but two previous ballot fights failed.Oregon grocers are hoping the third time is the charm for a ballot initiative to allow for hard liquor sales in markets. Lauren Johnson, owner of Newport Avenue Market in Bend and Oliver Lemon's markets in Sisters and Terrebonne, is one of the sponsors of two possible ballot measures. Each would loosen the grip the state's liquor store system has on the sale of most distilled spirits. "Our measures allow local, independent, and chain grocers that have safely marketed and sold beer...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

How Westside fire agencies dealt with brutal heat wave

Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and Hillsboro Fire log several heat-related calls.The brutal heat wave of June 2021 will be remembered for years to come, and Columbia and Washington counties experienced a number of heat-related medical calls. Eric Smythe, division chief of operations for Columbia River Fire & Rescue, said conditions were difficult. "It definitely was a challenge," Smythe said. "Most folks who live in Oregon have never seen temperatures of that nature." Portland recorded a record high of 116 degrees on Monday, June 28. By way of comparison, the record high...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

During COVID, libraries had to go virtual. They aren't going back

Librarians across the county say virtual programs have helped them expand access in ways never imagined. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forest Grove City Library faced a problem. Libraries in Washington County, long seen as community gathering places, had shut their doors to keep the disease from spreading, but the need for community and social interaction was never more important. People flocked to virtual meetings and online events to stay connected, and libraries followed suit. In Forest Grove, librarian Bob Abbey said the goal with some of the library's first virtual programs was simply to...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Sherwood's Music on the Green returns

Three concerts are set beginning in July, followed in August by Movies in the Park. After skipping Music on the Green last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's back. This year's event will run July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4 at Stella Olsen Park. "I think that community...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Leave fireworks out of Fourth of July plans, firefighters uge

Firefighters and agencies across Washington County are begging you not to light fireworks this year.Planning on lighting fireworks this Independence Day? You may want to reconsider. Fire departments and elected officials are begging, pleading and urging residents to not light fireworks this Fourth of July, citing the danger given recent extreme weather. Triple-digital temperatures in the Pacific Northwest this week, along with a statewide drought, have made the likelihood of fireworks related fires rise dramatically. Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a time-honored tradition for thousands of Oregonians, but some local cities are banning the practice, out of...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Mayor to residents: Please don't light fireworks this year

Beaverton mayor Lacey Beaty and Tigard state Rep. Dacia Grayber are urging residents to avoid fireworks this FourthLacey Beaty is the mayor of Beaverton. Dacia Grayber is a firefighter who represents the Tigard area in the Oregon House of Representatives. They submitted this column on fire safety this Independence Day. We are urging all residents of Washington County to refrain using any and all fireworks through at least July 9, 2021. Washington County is no stranger to small gatherings of neighbors and families setting off fireworks. And while some community members enjoy using fireworks, they present multiple dangers. Household pets...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Environment Oregon nonprofit: Sea otters help stop demolition

Carlie Davis: Sea-urchin populations have exploded, with nothing to keep them from kelp forestsWhen I explored the tide pools of the Oregon coast this summer, I wasn't left with the feeling of awe I expected, but with concern. Tide pools should be filled with a variety of life, but the variety seems to be missing. Rocky fields and spiky urchins are nearly all that's left to see. Where did the life go? For years, the coast has been undergoing a quiet demolition beneath its waves. Purple sea-urchin populations have exploded, and they're chowing down on kelp forests without mercy. Their...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Tigard Council bans fireworks this Fourth

The Tigard City Council joined Tualatin banning fireworks in the wake of hot, dry weather and 100-degree temperatures. Due to extreme heat, drought conditions and the potential for wildfires, the city of Tigard has immediately banned lighting fireworks inside city limits through July 9. On Thursday evening, July 1, the...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

ER bed shortage 'critical' as Portland heat hospitalizes 500

The Oregon Health Authority reports more than 500 hospitalizations or urgent care visits in the Portland area.State officials implored the public to avoid unnecessary emergency rooms trips as the system strained to accommodate more than 500 people sickened by this week's infernal conditions. The Oregon Health Authority reported 506 heat related emergency room and urgent care admissions since June 25 in the Portland metro region. Nearly half of the visits were reported Monday, June 28 — when a record-shattering 116-degree temperature required 251 to seek medical care. Officials say they are now scrambling to manage a...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Library open seven days a week again

The expansion includes browsing inside the library, checking out items, picking up holds and more. The express services days of the Sherwood Public Library have been expanded. As of this writing, they are Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Browse inside the library, check out items, pick-up holds, use computers (no appointment needed), sign up for library cards, and purchase used books. We are actively working on getting back to our pre-pandemic hours with evening hours. Check sherwoodoregon.gov/library or call 503-625-6688 for the latest. Curbside services continue at our Pine...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Hops and MTI team up to 'Shut Out Hunger' during 2021 season

Partnership focuses on hunger-based organizations making a tangible impact in Hillsboro and Washington County.The Hillsboro Hops have announced a partnership with Mobile Tech Inc. in an effort to feed the needy. The minor league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks are joining forces with MTI, a global leader in asset protection, smart locks, tablet solutions, and global services, in a season-long campaign focused on fighting hunger in the Hillsboro and Washington County communities. "Shut Out Hunger" will involve hundreds of volunteer hours by both organizations benefiting the Sunshine Pantry in Beaverton. The Hops annually contribute to charitable organizations throughout the Hillsboro...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Business News Update: Oilstop

Suggested reading brought to you by Oilstop: Oilstop celebrates Grand Opening in Sherwood with Free Gas With a thorough 33-point service and commitment to "serve people with excellence, humbly with a servant's heart," Oilstop opened June 15 in Sherwood where residents will soon understand how Oilstop has broken the mold for oil changes. As the fourth Oilstop in Oregon and the first in the Portland-metro area, Oilstop created the "drive-through oil change," concept over 30 years ago and frankly, they do it differently and better than the rest. Oilstop "guests" (not customers) are welcomed by trained technicians who...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Senior Center in-person meals are back

After city helps deliver as many as 1,000 at-home meals a month, residents can now sit down and eat with friends.While Sherwood's Marjorie Stewart Senior Community Center has been officially closed for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that all changed on Tuesday, June 15. That's when the center served its first group of seniors a hot in-person lunch, the first since the center was forced to shutter its doors back on March 13, 2020. As public buildings closed their doors left and right in March 2020 with COVID-19 case counts rising, Sherwood city officials wondered how...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Cruisin' Sherwood 2021: It's definitely happening!

The Les Schwab Cruisin' Sherwood Classic & Custom Car Show is set for Aug. 28 in Old Town Sherwood. As I spent time in old town Sherwood on Saturday, June 12, I could not help but think about what would have been had the pandemic not persisted for so long.
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

OPINION: Remembering the woods of my childhood

Myrna Rudolph: 'I can smell the firs and the fragrant scents of the wildflowers and hear the birds calling to each other.'The jarring sounds of chainsaws reverberate through the countryside disrupting the peace and serenity it normally projects. Then a loud thud sounds and the ground shakes. Another tree has fallen in my beautiful Sherwood woods. This wooded property had been in our family since 1946. Sixty-three of those years, the woods had called to me, drawing me into its magical inter sanctum. Recently, our family property has been sold. The trees are disappearing, the trees I played among as...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Cities of Lake Oswego and Tigard asks residents to reduce water usage

Oregon water suppliers brace for chlorine shortage but not all agencies in the state are affected by supply failures of the chemical critical for treating tap water.On June 14, Clackamas County wastewater and drinking water providers received a notice that their sodium hypochlorite supplier might not be able to honor promised deliveries of the chlorine that's critical for treating tap water. John Collins, general manager of the South Fork Water Board, said he was grateful that the chlorine shortage will not affect his customers in Oregon City and West Linn. However, the city of Lake Oswego sent out a...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Kolker: Double Up Food Bucks benefit families, farmers

Katy Kolker is executive director of the Portland Farmers Market, which has seen a benefit from a food program lawmakers could continue this year.Food insecurity has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic, and today one in four Oregonians are food insecure. The public health and economic impacts of the pandemic have fallen hardest on people who have faced systemic inequities for generations: communities of color, immigrants and refugees, single parents and caregivers, and trans and gender non-conforming people. Almost one million Oregonians depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) to put food on their...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Video offers tips on buying salmon from Columbia River tribes

Registered dietitian with OSU Extension in Clackamas County says fish are typically available through early October.OSU Extension staff from Clackamas County say this is a great time of year to buy fresh salmon and steelhead from tribal vendors as the fish migrate upriver in the Columbia River Gorge. In most years, you can purchase fish from tribal sellers in the Gorge from mid-June through early October. You can learn how to do just that thanks to a new video from Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon State University Extension Service at bit.ly/tribalfish. The eight-minute video features Amanda Gladics, a fisheries...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood's Riker named 'best of breed'

The Bernese mountain dog took home top honors at national competition in Estes Park, Colorado, in May. A Sherwood resident's dog recently won Best of Breed in the Bernese Mountain Dog National competition held in Estes Park, Colorado, placing him as the top such dog in the nation. Cheryl Vandlac's Bernese mountain dog Riker, 6, took home the honors from the national competition, which was held from May 10 to May 15. "It was huge news," Vandlac said about Riker's win, for which he competed against other American Kennel Club-registered Bernese mountain dogs. "He went in as a grand champion...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Soliday: Let's do the math on child care for small and mid-sized business owners

Sharon Soliday is chief executive officer of the Hello Foundation, a company providing speech and occupational therapy and school psychology services across Western states.I have lived in Southeast Portland's Pleasant Valley area for two years. Previously, I was a Gladstone resident for 12 years. I love our communities, and plan to stay in Oregon long-term. However, as a business owner, I have never been more worried. The Hello Clinic and the Hello Schools side of my business have been in operation for 16 years. We are licensed therapists who specialize in speech language therapy, occupational therapy, school psychology, assistive technology,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy