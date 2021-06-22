Cancel
Crook County, OR

County facing historic level drought

By Jason Chaney
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

Drought could rival what the Crook County/Prineville community faced in 1991-1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HaK5i_0abckzfp00

Crook County may have finally gotten some much-needed rain during the past couple weeks, but it comes nowhere close to fixing the severe drought facing the community.

The county is facing a drought that could rival the one that gripped the area in 1991 and 1992 and set records for reservoir level lows, and Ochoco Irrigation District, like other water managers in Central Oregon, are trying to scrape by and provide as much water to patrons as possible.

"It is going to be a challenge for not just irrigation but many factors," said OID Manager Bruce Scanlon, who noted that the lack of water will affect recreation and fish and wildlife habitat. "Reservoir levels this year will be, when irrigation is done, at or near record lows."

Scanlon said Ochoco Reservoir will get drawn down to a point where OID can no longer move water into the tower and into the irrigation system (about 5,000 acre-feet). Prineville Reservoir will end up at about 25,000 acre-feet, which is about one-eighth of its capacity.

"It will be very low," Scanlon remarked.

To provide as much of this scarce resource to irrigators as possible, the district is reducing the amount of water patrons get, and even after doing that, customers will likely see the length of irrigation season cut short. Scanlon said that during a normal year, where water is plentiful, the district provides patrons 4 acre-feet of water. This year, they are cutting it back to 1 acre-foot.

How that water is managed differs between the two parts of the district. About 5,000 acres of the district relies completely on water out of Ochoco Reservoir, and patrons can use that water at whatever rate they choose but only have a 1-acre-foot allocation. Consequently, their season could end up shorter, depending on water usage. The other approximately 15,000 acres in the district is able to be supplied with Prineville Reservoir water. That water is pumped to patrons from multiple locations and only a certain amount can be moved at any given time. OID has put these irrigators on a rate system under which the amount of water a patron can use is based on the amount of land they are watering. As a result, those customers can expect an average length season, but not as much water can be used per day as compared to a normal year.

Adding to the challenges the drought brings, Scanlon noted that Crook County has become a very grass-dependent area where producers are primarily growing alfalfa, orchard grass and other grasses.

"Long gone are the days of potatoes, garlic, mint, grain and seed crops," he said, adding that those types of crops do not require a steady stream of irrigation throughout the growing season. Grasses, by contrast, are "thirsty kinds of crops" that need more water and for a longer period of time.

Unfortunately for OID and their customers, the water year was looking decent by as late as February. There was an average snowpack, but a dry spring followed, and runoff was nowhere near adequate. By then, it was too late for producers to switch to a different, less thirsty crop.

What the future holds is uncertain. Scanlon points to past weather patterns that suggest things could turn around by next year – the drought of 1991 and 1992 was followed by a massive winter in 1993 – but admits Crook County could face more of the same in 2022.

"To forecast for next year, it's a complete crapshoot," he said. "We have no idea what is going to come out of it."

So, OID will continue to manage what little water it has as best it can and keep hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

"I think we are going to have to assume that there's a strong probability that next year could be very similar to this year," Scanlon said.

