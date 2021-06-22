Cancel
Crook County, OR

Settlement reached on forest service project

By Jason Chaney
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

Forest Service sued by conservation groups opposing Black Mountain Project

U.S. Forest Service has reached an undisclosed settlement with two conservation organizations regarding a project on Ochoco National Forest.

According to a Central Oregon LandWatch and Oregon Wild news release, the settlement of lawsuit challenging the Black Mountain project was reached on June 14 and will require the Forest Service to "exclude sensitive riparian habitat from a proposed logging project in the Ochoco National Forest (ONF)."

Kassidy Kern, public affairs specialist for ONF, said that the Black Mountain Project, which originated in 2014, is designed to implement forest restoration activities across 16,000 acres on the Paulina Ranger District, just east of Big Summit Prairie. Activities include actively managing dry forests within the project area to restore historic stand composition, reducing hazardous fuel loads and restoring hardwood communities and aquatic ecosystems.

"This will be accomplished using commercial and noncommercial thinning, prescribed burning, replanting, stream restoration and transportation management," Kern said. "Objectives for the project include increasing forest resilience to insects, disease, fire and drought; reducing the risk of uncharacteristic high severity fires; enhancing and restoring hardwood communities; and protecting and enhancing wildlife habitat for an array of species."

Central Oregon LandWatch and Oregon Wild filed a lawsuit on April 20, challenging the project out of concern for protecting elk habitat, clean water and wetlands from logging. They contend that the project, which proposed extensive logging and development of new roads, would have been dire for sensitive environments along streams, wetlands and other riparian areas.

They added that logging in sensitive riparian areas is particularly harmful to fish and wildlife as it dramatically decreases water quality and habitat complexity. Preventing logging in these areas also maintains soil stability and shade, preserving the cool, moist and secure areas that Rocky Mountain elk need to breed and raise their young, the agencies said.

"This settlement, which prevents the logging of critically important elk habitat and streamside buffers, ensures the Ochocos will remain a refuge for wildlife that desperately need an intact environment to weather the impacts of climate change and prolonged drought," said Central Oregon LandWatch's executive director, Ben Gordon.

Forest Service officials don't share the same view as the conservation agencies, but Kern said they share a similar concern for the wellbeing of the forest and fish and wildlife habitat.

"The goal of the Black Mountain project is to restore health to our Central Oregon dry forest ecosystem and particularly to this important and unique landscape," she said. "This decision struck a balance between retaining and enhancing riparian and upland wildlife habitat, while also using commercial and noncommercial thinning, prescribed burning, replanting and stream restoration to improve the ecosystem, increase forest resilience to insects and disease outbreaks and minimize the impacts of high severity wildfire."

Kern added that ONF has already begun implementation on this project, with the first sale (Muddy DxP) going to Ochoco Lumber.

