Local 'If I Were Mayor' contest winner takes third in state contest

CCHS sophomore Cecily Cooper's video highlights plans to curb downtown smoking and more

Students in 15 different communities were recently asked what they would do if they were mayor of their community.

Crook County High School sophomore Cecily Cooper was one of many students to tackle that question, and her answer was good enough to not only win a local contest but place third at the state level.

The If I Were Mayor contest is presented by the Oregon Mayor's Association, and each community statewide is welcome to participate. Elementary students in grades 4-5 are asked to submit posters for the contest, while middle schoolers can enter an essay contest. High school students are asked to complete a digital media presentation demonstrating what they would do as mayor. Those presentations can be created on a variety of platforms. Winners of each local contest advance to the state level.

Cooper's video was shot in front of Prineville City Hall where she gave a two-minute explanation of what she would like to do if she were leading the city. Much of it centered around limiting tobacco use in outdoor public spaces, although she addressed other topics such as mental health and providing a new place for people's dogs to enjoy.

"I would make Prineville a prosperous, friendly community where people like to visit and local residents can enjoy all Prineville has to offer by making the health of youth a priority," she said in her video.

Cooper went on to explain that this effort would include designating downtown Prineville smoke free, which she said would reduce people's exposure to second-hand smoke and help people who are trying to quit smoking more likely succeed. She added that the designation would help discourage kids from smoking and make the downtown core cleaner.

"I would post 'tobacco-free downtown' signs and law enforcement would give warnings if they smoked," she continued. "Repeat lawbreakers would pay fines."

To improve mental health, Cooper would like to create a "center for all students to seek help to improve their mental health." She pointed out that many students struggle with stress, anxiety and depression.

"I would arrange for mental health care to be widely available and free to students," she said.

Finally, Cooper said she would work with Crook County Parks and Recreation District to add a dog agility course to one of the local dog parks so that adults and youth would have something enjoyable to do with their dogs. The idea ties back to improving mental health, with Cooper stating that being outside with pets promotes mental health benefits.

The If I Were Mayor contest used to take place regularly in Prineville but had disappeared locally in recent years. Hoping to change that, Brandi Ebner, Crook County Foundation's executive director, reached out to Mayor Jason Beebe this past winter for help resurrecting the contest. He was happy to help.

"I thought it was a wonderful idea," he said. "I would like to see young people get involved in their community, and this is a great opportunity for that to happen. Our future for Prineville is currently in the school systems here, and if I can help them in any way with their interests, I will do it."

The local contest got off to a later start than normal, which diminished the number of entries in each age group. However, they found a worthy winner in Cooper, whose video impressed the local judging committee.

"People really liked that she thought it through and thought about how those things could move forward," Ebner said. "We were really proud to have her represent Prineville and were especially excited she won third in the state. It was unexpected for the first entry we have had in a few years, but she was such an outstanding candidate that I was not surprised."