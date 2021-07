Action Behavior Centers recently opened a new 6,687-square-foot facility at 230 S. Nolen Drive, Bldg. 3, in Southlake. The facility provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children on the autism spectrum, and services are covered by most health insurance plans. Action Behavior Centers was founded in Austin in 2017 and has several locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Southlake location is currently conducting evaluations and enrolling families. There is no waitlist, and free evaluations are being offered for those who may be interested. 817-402-8250. www.actionbehavior.com.