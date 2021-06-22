Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The Daniel Ortega regime raided the home of journalist Carlos Fernando Zamoro

By Herb Brewer
houstonianonline.com
 16 days ago

The Daniel Ortega regime raided the home of Carlos Fernando Zamoro, the newspaper’s director Confidential. A spokesman, who was not at home when the forces of the Central American dictatorship carried out the operation, reported the incident on his Twitter account. “At around 8.30 pm, police raided my home in...

houstonianonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#The Central American#Esta Semana#Afp Nicaraguan#Whatsapp#Fsln#Ohchr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
United Nations
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Nicaragua opposition arrests climb to 26

Nicaragua has arrested a sixth presidential contender and four other opposition figures, police said Tuesday, bringing to 26 the number of people rounded up by long-term leader Daniel Ortega's forces ahead of November elections. In raids that began on June 2, security and paramilitary forces have arrested presidential contenders, critics, politicians, businessmen and former comrades of Ortega, 75.
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Carlos Chamorro, from his exile in Costa Rica: “Ortega wants hostages to negotiate”

Journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro (Managua, 1956), director of Confidential and last recipient of the Ortega y Gasset award for journalism, he returned to Nicaragua to fulfill the job he spent his entire life performing, until he was forced to go into new exile because of the hunt for political, social or journalistic opponents –and their families– by the Government of Daniel Ortega. His sister, the presidential candidate who headed the polls, Cristiana Chamorro, is detained and isolated in her home, and a few hours after this interview, the arrest of another brother of his, Pedro Joaquín, also the son of the historic journalist who provoked the uprising against, was announced. Somoza. This Monday (5), Nicaraguan police also arrested university leaders and agricultural leaders who were at the head of the 2018 protests, which demanded the end of the Ortega regime. From his exile in Costa Rica, Carlos Fernando answers MRT by phone to say that he had to leave Nicaragua in order to continue doing journalism.
AdvocacyBBC

Nicaraguan opposition activists held as crackdown intensifies

Police in Nicaragua have arrested two student activists and four members of the Farmers' Movement in its latest crackdown on the opposition. Among those arrested on Monday night was Medardo Mairena, who was planning to run for the Nicaraguan presidency. His arrest brings the number of presidential hopefuls detained since...
POTUSWashington Post

Grandmother jailed after not answering her phone during class is ordered released from prison sentence

A 76-year-old woman who was taken back into custody last month after not answering calls during a computer class from officials was ordered released Tuesday. After serving 16 years in federal facilities for dealing heroin, Gwen Levi moved to Baltimore to live with her 94-year-old mother, build relationships with her sons and grandchildren, and volunteer at prisoner-advocacy organizations as she searched for a job. She was one of about 4,500 prisoners allowed to serve their sentences at home as the coronavirus swept through federal prisons, killing 240 prisoners and four Federal Bureau of Prisons staff members.
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Haiti Gang Leader Launches 'Revolution' as Violence Escalates

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders warned this week he was launching a revolution against the country's business and political elites, signaling a likely further escalation of violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation. Violence has spiked in Haiti's capital in recent weeks to what the United...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boy, 14, is found living on his own in New Jersey house for six months after his father abandoned him to go back to Honduras

A 14-year-old boy was found living on his own in New Jersey for six months after his father allegedly abandoned him to move back to their home country of Honduras. Officers in Morris Township encountered the teen - who has not been named - at around 4am on June 11 after noticing he was riding his bike without any headlights, according to a police press release.
Public Safetygoldrushcam.com

Woman Sentenced to 198 Months in Prison for Teaching and Distributing Information About Weapons of Mass Destruction

June 16, 2021 - A New York woman was sentenced today to 198 months, about 16 and a half years, in prison for her role in planning a terrorist attack in the United States. Noelle Velentzas, 33, of Queens, was convicted of teaching or distributing information pertaining to the making and use of an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

4 suspected killers of Haitian president fatally shot by police

Police fatally shot four people suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported, citing the Haitian police chief. Police also arrested two others, who were described by the AP as having been heavily armed and highly trained professional killers. The arrests took...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Report: Venezuela security forces continue killings, torture

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan security forces carried out fewer extra-judicial killings in the 12 months through April, a U.N. report said Monday, but it accuses them of a continued pattern of torture or cruel treatment of individuals as well as enforced disappearances and incommunicado detentions. The report from U.N....
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Nicaragua's Ortega Calls Arrested Opponents 'Criminals' And US 'Agents'

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said Wednesday that 19 of his opponents who have been arrested just five months before his country's presidential election are not candidates or politicians, but rather "criminals" who want to "overthrow the government." "That is what we are pursuing, that is what is being investigated and...
Politicskfgo.com

Nicaragua detains another five opposition leaders, as Ortega ups the ante

(Reuters) – Nicaraguan police have detained at least five opposition leaders, including a presidential hopeful, deepening a sweeping crackdown of political and business figures opposed to President Daniel Ortega ahead of November elections. Scores of prominent Nicaraguans, including six who planned to challenge Ortega’s bid for a fourth consecutive term...

Comments / 0

Community Policy