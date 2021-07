What makes a smartwatch different from a smart band? Is it just about the form factor? Or is the smartwatch supposed to be smarter and more capable? These are some of the questions I’ve been dealing with for the past week while reviewing the new Mi Watch Revolve Active. That mouthful of a name aside, the Mi Watch Revolve Active is Xiaomi’s new smartwatch for the Indian market that’s targeting the sports enthusiasts with far more sports tracking options than its predecessor in India — the Mi Watch Revolve, with which it shares almost all the features. So is the Mi Watch Revolve Active also a glorified smart band like the Mi Watch Revolve?