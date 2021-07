The best things to see, eat, and do while visiting the Bahamas. The Bahamas is known for its subtropical climate, crystal clear turquoise waters, and massive resort properties, but there is so much more to see and do. With over 700 islands and cays, no vacation is long enough to do it all, but you can plan the perfect mix of relaxation, exploration, education, and excitement. To have the best experience, be willing to follow the lead of the locals, deviate from the tourist attractions, get off the hotel property, and remember New Providence is just one of many islands.