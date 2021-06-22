Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19: Sturgeon to confirm easing delay and Love Island returns

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm a delay to the easing of Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions later, to allow more people to be vaccinated. The first minister has signalled the move to level zero - the lowest in the nation's five-tier system - could be pushed back by three weeks from the scheduled date of 28 June. She's also promised to publish a review of social distancing rules.

www.bbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Love Island#Personal Data#Uk#Welsh#Children#Queen#The Stormont Executive#Itv#Newsbeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

Sajid Javid expected to confirm 19 July as end of lockdown easing in England

Sajid Javid is set to announce on Monday that England will wait another three weeks until the final easing of Covid restrictions. In a statement to the Commons, the new health secretary is expected to confirm that step 4 of lockdown easing will take place on Monday 19 July – in line with the four-week delay from the original target, 21 June – and not Monday 5 July.
WorldTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon remains ‘hopeful’ Covid restrictions will ease on July 19

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she remains hopeful that Covid restrictions will be eased this month despite health chiefs warning that her contact tracing system is collapsing and experts predicting the record surge in virus cases will get much worse. The First Minister announced the country’s vaccination programme is to be...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Scotland is now the sick man of Europe: SIX health trusts north of the border are among continent's 10 worst-hit regions for Covid as Nicola Sturgeon faces pressure to HALVE time between vaccine doses

Six of the ten areas worst-hit by Covid in Europe are currently in Scotland, according to data that comes amid mounting pressure on Nicola Sturgeon to halve the time between vaccine doses. World Health Organization (WHO) data shows Tayside has the highest infection rate on the continent, with 1,079 cases...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Scotland becomes 'COVID capital' of Europe

Edinburgh [Scotland], July 7 (ANI): Scotland has become the 'COVID capital' of Europe with five in ten of the areas with highest infection rates, according to the Scottish newspaper. Citing the World Health Organisation, The Scotsman reported that Tayside has the highest rate of COVID cases in Europe with 677...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Restrictions to end as planned

Scotland is still on track to see Covid restrictions lifted next month, the Scottish government has said. Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the plan was for Scotland to move to level zero on 19 July, with remaining legal restrictions lifted on 9 August. Ms Forbes said the data would be...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: PM defends Covid easing plans and fans head to Wembley

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Boris Johnson has faced two grillings today - at Prime Minister's Questions and by senior MPs on the Liaison Committee - about his plans to lift Covid restrictions. Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour party, says it is reckless to go ahead with easing rules on 19 July, as is planned, because the link between infections and deaths has been weakened instead of broken, as the PM claims.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: England lockdown easing plans, and Kate self-isolates

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Most legal restrictions will be scrapped in the final stage of England's lockdown easing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says. Face masks will no longer be legally required, 1m-plus social distancing will end and all businesses will be able to reopen - including nightclubs. Limits on numbers meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed, and work-from-home guidance abolished. In a Downing Street briefing, the PM said ministers would decide next Monday whether the final step would happen as planned on 19 July. He also stressed that the pandemic was "far from over". Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own coronavirus rules. The Scottish government has suggested it may retain some basic measures, including wearing masks, at its next review in August. On Monday, Wales's health minister said the nation was going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus.
EntertainmentBBC

Tory Island vanishing house: Neville Presho's mystery

Picture a beautiful summer's day in July 1994. A man on a boat looks out across the Atlantic to the remote Irish island of Tory. He searches the distant shoreline for his home... the island retreat he hasn't seen in eight years. It is one of the oldest houses on...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: FM says restriction easing dates 'not set in stone'

The planned dates for easing coronavirus restrictions in Scotland are "not set in stone", Nicola Sturgeon has said. The first minister told the BBC it would not be responsible to have a guaranteed timetable in the face of the virus, after another day of high case numbers. Scotland is due...
Politicsalbuquerquenews.net

Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge proposal being reviewed by government

LONDON, England: Britain is considering connecting Northern Ireland to the UK by bridge or tunnel. At its narrowest, the two islands are only 12 miles apart across the Irish Sea. The initial evaluation for such a link is expected to be released this summer. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...
HealthBBC

Methadone alternative rolled out after Scottish prisons trial

A drug used in a pilot scheme to help prisoners affected by heroin addiction is to be rolled out across Scotland. Buvidal acts as a replacement treatment for methadone, with patients receiving an injection every 28 days instead of taking daily medication. The government said it had allocated £4m for...
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

Health boards should consider cancelling non-urgent procedures to reduce pressure on hospitals, a senior public health official has said. Jillian Evans, the head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said it would "make sense" to defer some operations. It comes after two hospitals reached full capacity in the north east.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

When is ‘freedom day’ for Scotland, Wales and NI?

Boris Johnson has set out a plan to end legal restrictions in England on 19 July, but a date has not yet been confirmed as to when lockdown measures will be lifted in Wales. Health Minister Eluned Morgan has said residents in Wales will have to wait until Wednesday to hear the Welsh government’s plan.
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: NI ministers to discuss easing more restrictions

Stormont ministers will meet later to decide whether more of Northern Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions can be relaxed on 26 July. BBC News NI understands that is the new indicative date being proposed for theatres and conference halls to reopen. The requirement for face coverings to be worn in places of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy