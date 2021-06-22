Shedding a Skin’s Amanda Wilkin: ‘I worry we’ve been painted as this “woke” sector’
The Soho Theatre is abuzz. It's 15 months since the cutting-edge London venue has put on a play but now there's a giddiness in the air. The dress rehearsal of the drama that's reopening the playhouse this summer is about to begin. The tech team fan themselves in the heat. I hear a staff member whisper: "At last, we've got a play on." The lights go down. The room falls quiet. And inside a neon-green strip, standing centre-stage, daring you to look away, is Amanda Wilkin.