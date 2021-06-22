Shedding a Skin’s Amanda Wilkin: ‘I worry we’ve been painted as this “woke” sector’

The official visualizer for "Shed My Skin", the new single from Dutch heavy rockers WITHIN TEMPTATION, The track is a collaboration with the German metalcore band ANNISOKAY. "'Shed My Skin' revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life," says WITHIN TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel. "It is about becoming the person we are meant to be — even if that means losing people we love, but have grown apart from. Real growth begins where comfort zones end and that's exactly what the song is all about: If we don't change, we don't grow. If we don't grow, we aren't really living."