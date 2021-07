Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Nextdoor, the social network known for connecting neighbors, said Tuesday that it planned to go public through a special purpose acquisition company formed by Khosla Ventures. The deal, which is valued at $4.3 billion, follows another Khosla Ventures-backed SPAC merger. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. said last month that it would be merging with Valo Health to bring the latter company public.