Young eels escape from the mouths of fish by wriggling out the gills

Starting in the 18th century, working-class Londoners began slurping down glass eels for a cheap lunch from East End pie-and-mash shops. Back then, the translucent fish, the juvenile stage of the European eel, migrated by the millions from their birthplace in the Sargasso Sea, across the North Atlantic, and up the River Thames, maturing for as long as 30 years in freshwater streams before reversing course to spawn in the Caribbean. But glass eels are no longer a bargain snack. Over the past 25 years, thanks to climate change, hydroelectric power plants, river barriers, invasive species, and overfishing, their numbers have dropped by as much as 99 percent in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe. Today, with a going rate of up to €800 per kilogram, only the wealthy can afford to eat them. “They’re worth more than gold,” says Paul Kemp, an ecological engineer at the University of Southampton in England whose current research focuses on the critically endangered species.