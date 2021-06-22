Cancel
Young eels escape from the mouths of fish by wriggling out the gills

By Michael Le Page
New Scientist
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEels really are slippery customers. Juvenile eels captured by fish can escape by wriggling backwards through the predators’ gills. This unique behaviour, never seen before, has been filmed by Yuuki Kawabata at Nagasaki University in Japan and his colleagues. The researchers originally planned to study the predator escape behaviour of...

www.newscientist.com
