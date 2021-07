No team in the National League is sending as many players to next week’s All-Star Game as Jayce Tingler’s Padres. It had been two decades since the franchise had two position players in the Midsummer Classic and even a tad longer to have as many as four players pack their bags for All-Star festivities as Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth, Yu Darvish and Mark Melancon will at the end of the week.