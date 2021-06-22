Cancel
Tour de France 2021: Riders to watch as Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic get ready to duel again

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Tour de France starts on Saturday with Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic primed to repeat last year's duel that saw Pogacar win in one of the race's most dramatic finales. But plenty of other riders are hoping to rival the Slovenian duo for the yellow jersey over three...

www.bbc.com
Related
CyclingSkySports

Primoz Roglic: 2020 runner-up abandons Tour de France ahead of stage nine

Roglic, last year's runner-up, suffered multiple bruises when he crashed in stage three. A heavily bandaged Roglic finished in a group 35 minutes down on Saturday's stage into Le Grand-Bornand and the Slovenian will now try to recover ahead of the Olympics later this month. "We took the decision altogether...
CyclingTelegraph

Geraint Thomas' hopes over as Tadej Pogacar 'kills' Tour de France rivals in dominant display

Pogacar seizes leader's yellow with ride for the ages. Teuns holds off chasers to win second career stage. Well, it was fun while it lasted. Tadej Pogacar denied on Saturday night he had “killed” this Tour de France stone dead. But not many believed him. The Slovenian’s astonishing performance in the first mountain stage of the race, destroying his general classification rivals with a devastating attack from 30km out and soloing to the finish in Le Grand-Bornand as if he was on a Sunday morning club ride, has put him so far into the race lead that it is hard to see a way back for his rivals.
CyclingCycling News

Concern for teammates overshadows Tadej Pogacar's start at Tour de France

2021 Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) made a strong start to defending his title during stage 1 at the Tour de France on Saturday. He briefly but impressively counter-attacked on the final climb, but after crossing the line, the Slovenian star was more concerned about his teammates, several of whom were caught up in the big crashes of the day, than any evaluation of his performance.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tadej Pogacar loses 26 seconds in Tour de France crash but keeps GC ambitions alive

2020 Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was one of several riders caught in the second high-speed crash in the final kilometres of stage 3. He lost 26 seconds to Julian Alaphilippe, (Deceuninck-QuickStep) Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), but finished in the same time as most of his other general classification rivals. He slipped to sixth but kept his overall hopes alive, while some of his rivals were left in pain and unsure if they could race on.
travelblog.org

See the Tour (de France) Live

In the south, toward Bordeaux, and the beautiful town of St. Emilion. Though the race always ends on the Champs Elysees, I think I would avoid Paris. My ideal race stages would be, in this order: Champagne, Loire, and Bordeaux. The race is 3414 kilometers, or 2121 miles long. Of the 21 stages, 8 are flat, 5 are hilly, 6 are mountain stages, and two are time trials. There are 23 teams with 8 rides each, for a total of 184 riders. And of course, not all riders who start will finish, due to accidents or medical reasons. An American has not won the race since 1990, Greg LeMond. The wins by Lance Armstrong were removed, since they proved he was cheating. But despite all of the doubts, it would be fun to attend at least once. But visit the French Open and return to Wimbledon!
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Mark Cavendish wins yet again as he takes victory on stage 10 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish claimed his third victory of the 2021 Tour de France as he took full advantage of a superb lead-out by his Deceuninck - Quick Step teammates on stage 10. The Briton was the fastest in the sprint to the line in Valence, with the 36-year-old recording his 33rd triumph in the race, just one behind the record of 34 set by Eddy Merckx.
CyclingBBC

Tour de France - Cavendish claims 33rd win on stage 10

The report of Mark Cavendish's latest stunning exploit is building here. Join us for live coverage of a decisive stage 11 for the GC battle (or just more Tadej Pogacar dominance?) tomorrow. For now, farewell. Post update. Mark Cavendish now leads Michael Matthews by 59 points in the green jersey...

