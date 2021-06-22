Snellville man allegedly tortured Ethiopian inmates in the 1970s and then lied about it on his U.S. citizenship application
GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—A 65-year-old Snellville man was arrested and charged with lying to obtain his U.S. citizenship. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Mezemr Abebe Belayneh claimed on his U.S. citizenship application that he never persecuted anyone because of their political opinions. However, officials said Belayneh allegedly served as a civilian interrogator at a makeshift prison in Ethiopia in the late 1970s. This period was known as Red Terror.www.cbs46.com