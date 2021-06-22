Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snellville, GA

Snellville man allegedly tortured Ethiopian inmates in the 1970s and then lied about it on his U.S. citizenship application

By Terrance Kelly
CBS 46
 16 days ago

GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—A 65-year-old Snellville man was arrested and charged with lying to obtain his U.S. citizenship. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Mezemr Abebe Belayneh claimed on his U.S. citizenship application that he never persecuted anyone because of their political opinions. However, officials said Belayneh allegedly served as a civilian interrogator at a makeshift prison in Ethiopia in the late 1970s. This period was known as Red Terror.

www.cbs46.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snellville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Snellville, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Snellville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizenship#Ethiopian#Justice Department#Red Terror#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#The Department Of Justice#Special Agent#Hsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
New York Post

FBI seized ‘fully constructed US Capitol Lego set’ from alleged riot leader

The FBI is building its case against an alleged leader of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot one Lego brick at a time. Investigators seized a “fully constructed US Capitol Lego set” from Robert Morss, 27, along with a notebook containing instructions on how to create a “hometown militia,” court records published by the Smoking Gun revealed.
Public Safetynorthwestgeorgianews.com

The FBI's encrypted phone sting spied on thousands of criminals worldwide. Why none in the US?

SAN DIEGO — In 2018, a San Diego-led federal sting secretly launched an encrypted communications company. Over the next few years, FBI agents, working with law enforcement partners in Australia, New Zealand and Europe, seeded thousands of spyware-infected phones into the hands of criminals and used them to build cases against 300 organized crime groups, from biker gangs to Italian mafia cells, around the world.
POTUSWashington Post

Grandmother jailed after not answering her phone during class is ordered released from prison sentence

A 76-year-old woman who was taken back into custody last month after not answering calls during a computer class from officials was ordered released Tuesday. After serving 16 years in federal facilities for dealing heroin, Gwen Levi moved to Baltimore to live with her 94-year-old mother, build relationships with her sons and grandchildren, and volunteer at prisoner-advocacy organizations as she searched for a job. She was one of about 4,500 prisoners allowed to serve their sentences at home as the coronavirus swept through federal prisons, killing 240 prisoners and four Federal Bureau of Prisons staff members.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Supreme Court allows former Abu Ghraib inmates to sue US government contractors over torture claims

The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from an Arlington-based company that is seeking to block a civil case brought by former detainees at the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq who alleged that they were tortured by US service members at the behest of civilian contractors.In a flurry of announcements regarding which cases the court will take up, justices denied certiorari in the case, handing a victory to the former detainees who have sought to hold CACI International Inc liable for their treatment at the facility which became one of the darkest chapters of America’s war in Iraq.Monday’s...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Impostor sent to prison after claiming to be federal immigration officer

A 53-year-old Laredoan has been ordered to federal prison after he admitted to wire fraud and extortion under color of official right, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Rito Salomon Palacios pleaded guilty Sept. 9, 2020. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña ordered Palacios to serve a 57-month...
Posted by
The Hill

4 suspected killers of Haitian president fatally shot by police

Police fatally shot four people suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported, citing the Haitian police chief. Police also arrested two others, who were described by the AP as having been heavily armed and highly trained professional killers. The arrests took...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
Pennsylvania State13newsnow.com

Pennsylvania man charged Capitol police with stun gun, DOJ says

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man attempted to use a stun gun on officers before assaulting them and an Associated Press photographer during the Capitol riot, according to new charging documents filed in federal court Wednesday. Alan William Byerly, of Pennsylvania, was arrested Wednesday on five counts, including assault on a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy