Snellville man allegedly tortured Ethiopian inmates in the 1970s and then lied about it on his U.S. citizenship application

The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from an Arlington-based company that is seeking to block a civil case brought by former detainees at the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq who alleged that they were tortured by US service members at the behest of civilian contractors.In a flurry of announcements regarding which cases the court will take up, justices denied certiorari in the case, handing a victory to the former detainees who have sought to hold CACI International Inc liable for their treatment at the facility which became one of the darkest chapters of America’s war in Iraq.Monday’s...