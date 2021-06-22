Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

June 22, 2021

By Writers
theava.com
 17 days ago

Drifting Low | 19 New Cases | Help Diane | Lauren's Opening | 128 Speeders | Westport Coast | CHP Presence | Eel Kayakers | Lord Sattui | Help Thyself | AVArts Scholarships | Mendo Triathlon | Seastacks | Swearing | Navajo Code | Supes Notes | Noyo Bookstore | Voodoo | GJ Report | Little Painting | Active Gay | Unlikely Parallels | Barbarossa 80 | Early Marmon | Bear Subscribes | Narrow Gauge | Unlawful Weapon | Planning Reports | Yesterday's Catch | Shotgun Better | 80mil Medicaid | Capone's Limo | Hedge Newspapers | Math Homework | Comments | Latest Technology | Big Aqua | Wuhan Lab.

www.theava.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
City
Westport, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Capone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun#Marijuana Plants#Triathlon#Navajo#Medicaid#Triangle#Off Ramps Outlets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy