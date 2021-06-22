Cancel
New Owners of Brian Boru in Portland Put the Brakes on Demolishing Iconic Building

By Lori Voornas
The MEMIC Group bought the building that housed Brian Boru. A few weeks ago they applied for a permit to have it torn down. Well, according to the Portland Press Herald, they will 'slow things down a little' and actually look at a proposal from someone who wants to move the little red brick building and save it from the wrecking ball.

ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

