Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsland, GA

Fentanyl overdoses keep Kingsland police busy

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 17 days ago

KINGSLAND — Kingsland police are warning about the presence of dangerous drugs laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl after emergency officials responded to eight overdoses Friday night.

And more Camden County victims reportedly drove to the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in St. Marys for treatment after having bad reactions to the drug.

Emergency officials responded to reports of people ranging in age from 25 to 50 years old who were unconscious or unresponsive, resulting in life saving measures such as CPR and the administration of Narcan.

One person, who has not been identified, died after paramedics were unable to revive the victim.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid all illicit drugs, including marijuana, that could be laced with the drug.

“If anyone has recently purchased recreational use narcotics, including marijuana, law enforcement is pleading that they not use them as they may be related to the incidents in question,” police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Fentanyl, a medication developed to treat pain in cancer patients or after surgery, is considered 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. It’s even more dangerous when mixed with other drugs.

Capt. Brian Aligood said his department is working with the Department of Health to identify victims who went or were taken to the emergency room Friday night.

“Fentanyl has become a major epidemic in our area and our officers have received additional training to assist in dealing with it,” he said. “All have been provided with narcan which has been administered by our officers on multiple occasions to render aid to subjects in an opioid medical emergency.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
1K+
Followers
158
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsland, GA
County
Camden County, GA
Camden County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Overdoses#Drugs#Cpr#Narcan#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy