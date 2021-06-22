Fentanyl overdoses keep Kingsland police busy

KINGSLAND — Kingsland police are warning about the presence of dangerous drugs laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl after emergency officials responded to eight overdoses Friday night.

And more Camden County victims reportedly drove to the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in St. Marys for treatment after having bad reactions to the drug.

Emergency officials responded to reports of people ranging in age from 25 to 50 years old who were unconscious or unresponsive, resulting in life saving measures such as CPR and the administration of Narcan.

One person, who has not been identified, died after paramedics were unable to revive the victim.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid all illicit drugs, including marijuana, that could be laced with the drug.

“If anyone has recently purchased recreational use narcotics, including marijuana, law enforcement is pleading that they not use them as they may be related to the incidents in question,” police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Fentanyl, a medication developed to treat pain in cancer patients or after surgery, is considered 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. It’s even more dangerous when mixed with other drugs.

Capt. Brian Aligood said his department is working with the Department of Health to identify victims who went or were taken to the emergency room Friday night.

“Fentanyl has become a major epidemic in our area and our officers have received additional training to assist in dealing with it,” he said. “All have been provided with narcan which has been administered by our officers on multiple occasions to render aid to subjects in an opioid medical emergency.”